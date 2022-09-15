Skip to main content
Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

A staff member quickly extinguished the blaze.

MrAlanC, YouTube

A staff member quickly extinguished the blaze.

There was alarm at the Xcel during Wednesday's Panic! At The Disco concert when a small fire broke out on stage.

The incident happened during the band's "Viva Las Vengeance" show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with footage of the moment captured and shared on the YouTube page MrAlanC.

The fire appeared to break out in a corner of the stage, with lead singer Brendon Urie continuing to perform while staff members came to extinguish it.

It's not been officially confirmed what sparked the fire, though those in the audience believe it was caused by stage pyrotechnics.

The band kicked off a 40-date world tour last week, with St. Paul the fifth stop.

Next Up

186546303_112768590987968_8682903301798224980_n
MN News

Federal grant awarded to expand last two-lane segment of Hwy. 212

Highway 212 is an integral corridor in southwestern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.17.38 PM
MN News

Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Eric Groebner passed away on Wednesday.

FLickr - Voyageurs sign - Fighting Irish 1977
Minnesota Life

Lost a wedding ring? Archaeologists found one at Voyaguers National Park

Archaeologists found the ring on Wednesday and are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Jerome Woodland
MN News

Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder

Jerome Woodland was previously found guilty in the killing of his girlfriend, Nikkiyia Robinson.

Gravel pit
MN News

Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

The man was found dead by another employee in a gravel pit.

MouktarHassanBouhMugHCJ
MN News

Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Hopkins High students were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon

The school said it followed a report of 'concerning activity.'

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 9.19.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based chain Stalk & Spade expands menu, opens new location

The Minnesota-based company will have over 25 national locations by this winter.

Yue Vang
MN News

St. Paul 'predator' gets 43 years for targeting 1,100 girls in sextortion scheme

Vue Vang used fake social media accounts to coerce girls into sending him sexually explicit images before threatening them.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.28.30 AM
MN Music and Radio

Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

A staff member quickly extinguished the blaze.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.25.19 AM
MN News

Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., a little bit north of Moore Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 9.58.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Bloomington theater in financial trouble; show delayed, director resigns

The show must go on, in six months.

Related

MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invites tired kid and his dad on stage in St. Paul

The legendary rockers played a career-spanning set at the Xcel.

2048px-The_Weeknd_with_hand_in_the_air_performing_live_in_Hong_Kong_in_November_2018
MN Music and Radio

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

He's made changes to his 2022 tour that involves scrapping his Xcel Energy Center gig.

Screen Shot 2019-06-23 at 7.50.06 AM
MN Music and Radio

Hugh Jackman proves to be 'The Greatest Showman' in St. Paul

He did a little bit of everything at the Xcel.

MN Music and Radio

Rod Stewart postpones Wednesday show in St. Paul

He was due to perform with Cyndi Lauper.

Ozzy osbourne
MN Music and Radio

Ozzy Osbourne cancels St. Paul show after Parkinson's diagnosis

The show had been pushed back after being called off last year.

MN Music and Radio

Ariana Grande delays St. Paul concert; The Who announced

Grande has had to reschedule because she's playing Coachella.

34628864351_cac36d6b69_k
MN Music and Radio

Shawn Mendes suspends tour night before St. Paul date

Citing his mental health, Mendes will postpone three weeks of his tour.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.