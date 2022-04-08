Skip to main content
Fire strikes Minneapolis restaurant El Asador, open just over a year

Video posted online shows numerous firefighters on the smoky scene.

Bring Me The News

El Asador, the Minneapolis restaurant from noted chef Hector Ruiz, is boarded up following a fire.

Nextdoor users reported the blaze at the south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant around midday Thursday. Video posted to the site shows numerous firefighters on the smoky scene.

On Friday morning the exterior windows had been boarded up, with no signs of significant damage to the building's exterior. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minneapolis Fire Department and El Asador for more information.

El Asador, located at 4750 Grand Ave S., opened in January of 2021. The spot had previously been home to Ruiz's restaurant La Fresca, which he closed in the fall of 2020, remodeling and rebranded with a slightly more casual approach.

Ruiz is also behind Rincón 38, El Travieso and Cafe Ena

