FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

FireBox Deli at 4707 Lyndale Ave. N. in Minneapolis, Minn.

FireBox Deli in North Minneapolis will close its door this month. 

In a Facebook post Monday, the business announced plans to consolidate operations to their second location on the northwest corner of Snelling and Marshall avenues in St. Paul. 

Sunday will be the last day of business at the North Minneapolis location, which opened 8 years ago. 

The barbecue take-out spot specializes in smoked meats and traditional side dishes. Firebox also offers catering. 

News of another deli closure broke this week on the Southside of Minneapolis. 

The Loon Deli in the Whittier neighborhood will close at the end of the month, according to Racket. The adjoining smoke shop will remain open. 

