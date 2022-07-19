First Ave getting backlash for allowing Dave Chappelle to perform

How popular is Dave Chappelle? Tickets for the 48-year-old's spontaneous comedy show at First Ave sold out in just five minutes Tuesday morning, but not everyone is excited about his presence in Minneapolis.

Many took to Twitter to express dislike for Chappelle, who came under fire last year for comments he made about trans people and the LGTBQ+ community during a stand-up comedy special that was released on Netflix.

"Read these comments. You’re platforming someone who is deliberately choosing to target trans people at a specific historical moment in which those actual people’s actual lives are in actual danger (even more than usual). That context matters. Or at least it should," an activist wrote in response to First Ave's announcement.

Another person responded to First Ave saying "transphobia isn't comedy, it is violence," and that First Ave is either "a safe place for trans people or it's not."

Another pointed out that First Ave strictly prohibits discrimination of any kind.

In his special, The Closer, Chappelle discussed his strained relationship with the LGBTQ+ community, clarifying some jokes he has told in the past while also delivering new ones that struck a nerve with some.

Time Magazine encapsulated the issue, with Chappelle explaining why people become outraged at his words:

"Chappelle argues that the people who are most angry at him are the ones who only hear his soundbites as opposed to whole sets. He says the target of his jokes are not gay or trans people but white people, and insinuates the jokes are retaliatory for the way that queer white people still oppress Black people. 'I have never had a problem with transgender people. If you listen to what I’m saying clearly, my problem has always been with white people,' he says. At another point, he expands upon this, saying, 'Gay people are minorities until they need to be white again.'"

However, the anger may come from other things he said in the special, like aligning himself with author J.K. Rowling and saying he's on "Team TERF," claiming that "gender is a fact." Additionally, Chappelle made several jokes at the expense of trans people during the special.

He also ended the special by telling a story about Daphne Dorman, who was a trans comic that Chappelle befriended in San Francisco. He said Dorman opened for him one night and they had an open discussion about trans identity. When Chappelle told her he didn't understand, Dorman replied, "I don't need you to understand me. I just need you to believe that I'm having a human experience."

"I believe you, because it takes one to know one," Chappelle recalled saying.

He noted at the end of the special that he would stop doing jokes that relate to the LGTBQ+ community, asking the community to "stop punching down on my people" in return.



The backlash led to an attempted knife attack on Chappelle during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in May, with the suspect saying he did it because Chappelle's Netflix special was "triggering." The attacker told NBC News he identifies as bisexual.

Chappelle added two more shows in Minneapolis at the Varsity Theater this weekend after his First Avenue show sold out Tuesday morning.