Skip to main content

First Avenue drops its vaccination or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.
First avenue

First Avenue no longer requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry to its shows.

The change went into effect Wednesday. It impacts all of First Avenue’s venues, which includes First Avenue, 7th Street Entry, Palace Theatre, The Fitzgerald Theater, The Fine Line, and Turf Club.

Masks are also optional at First Avenue events. 

First Avenue put the policy into place in August of last year amid rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was then becoming the dominant variant.

First Avenue noted that while it will not require proof of vaccination or a negative test at its venues, artists may still require it for their shows.

Entertainment venues in Minneapolis and St. Paul were briefly required to ask for proof of vaccination or negative tests in January and February, with mandates issued by both cities' mayors as Omicron cases spiraled out of control.

Other Twin Cities entertainment venues, including Xcel Energy Center and Target Center, suspended their requirements shortly after city officials ended the mandate in February

First Avenue is one of the few remaining venues in Minnesota that requires proof of vaccine/negative test for entry, having been robust with its COVID-19 policies from the moment it reopened following the initial pandemic shutdown.

Next Up

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

Police said the person has been identified as Musa Sabriye.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sprawling retreat is nested on Lake Kabekona.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

The diver went missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Colin Brown - Sun Country airplane - Flickr
MN Travel

Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Seasonal flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers will be available starting in December, with tickets on sale now.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve 2019.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

BA.4, BA.5 expected to become dominant in Minnesota

"Those are hyper-contagious," said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

Downtown Minneapolis skyline.
MN Business

Groups join forces on PR blitz to attract people to downtown Minneapolis

The goal is to encourage people — particularly those who are from outside the city — to enjoy the many amenities the area has to offer.

Drone 6
MN News

Record flooding on Rainy Lake engulfs MN-Ontario border communities

Extreme flooding is breaking a record set in 1950.

Related

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue to require COVID vaccine proof or negative test for all events

The policy goes into effect immediately.

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue led charge that could save many entertainment venues

The #SaveOurStages grassroots effort was spearheaded by First Avenue in Minneapolis, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar sponsored the legislation to help venues impacted by the pandemic.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

Live music is back! First Avenue announces Dinosaur Jr. concert

First Avenue announced a Dinosaur Jr. concert scheduled for Sep. 14.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue to host first in-person event since the pandemic began

The storied venue will host its annual Halloween party on Oct. 31.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue adds slew of new shows for 2021, 2022

Live music is returning to the Twin Cities.

Filmore theater - Jan 2020 - from gallery
MN Music and Radio

The Fillmore Minneapolis to require proof of vaccination, negative test

The new policy from the venue's owner, Live Nation, will be in effect this fall.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue reveals acts for 50th anniversary 'kick-off weekend'

The legendary venue will embark on a year of celebrations starting in April.