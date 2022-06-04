First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

First Avenue no longer requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry to its shows.

The change went into effect Wednesday. It impacts all of First Avenue’s venues, which includes First Avenue, 7th Street Entry, Palace Theatre, The Fitzgerald Theater, The Fine Line, and Turf Club.

Masks are also optional at First Avenue events.

First Avenue put the policy into place in August of last year amid rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was then becoming the dominant variant.

First Avenue noted that while it will not require proof of vaccination or a negative test at its venues, artists may still require it for their shows.

Entertainment venues in Minneapolis and St. Paul were briefly required to ask for proof of vaccination or negative tests in January and February, with mandates issued by both cities' mayors as Omicron cases spiraled out of control.

Other Twin Cities entertainment venues, including Xcel Energy Center and Target Center, suspended their requirements shortly after city officials ended the mandate in February.

First Avenue is one of the few remaining venues in Minnesota that requires proof of vaccine/negative test for entry, having been robust with its COVID-19 policies from the moment it reopened following the initial pandemic shutdown.