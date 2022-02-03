Skip to main content

First it was potatoes, now frozen beets have caused a MN road closure

A stretch of Highway 12 in Murdock closed Wednesday night as the spilled beats froze and became a hazard.
Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.13.06 AM

Officials closed a highway in southwestern Minnesota after a truck spilled its load of sugar beets, with the beets then freezing to road and damaging vehicles.

According to the Swift County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 12 on the west side of the town of Murdock closed Wednesday night after a truck spilled a “few thousand” sugar beets over a mile-long stretch.

With temperatures dropping into the negative 20s with windchill, the beets became “basically large rocks,” according to the sheriff’s office. Cars attempting to drive through the spill sustained damage.

At around 9 p.m. the Minnesota Department of Transportation cleared the road.

It’s the second time in recent weeks a produce spill has led to road closures. On Jan. 22, officials closed a stretch of Interstate 94 near Albertville after a truck spilled a load of potatoes, which also froze amid frigid temperatures.

This in turn sparked national interest on social media in Minnesota's "frozen potato freeway."

One Facebook user on the Swift County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook took notice of the trend, commenting, “First potatoes now this.”

Another user chimed in, “Thanks for not sugar coating it.” 

