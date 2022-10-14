Five Twin Cities restaurant openings to watch in November

The fall season is bringing new flavors to Minnesota with an array of restaurant openings planned in the Twin Cities.

Here's five openings to watch in November:

Dangerfield’s Restaurant becomes Shakopee House

A century-old building along the Minnesota River in Shakopee is gaining a new chapter in its storied history.

Local restaurateur Tony Donatell quietly purchased Dangerfield’s Restaurant (1583 1st Ave. E) earlier this year and is preparing to open two new concepts in the 16,000-square-foot space in November.

The new supper-club-style restaurant is named Shakopee House and Rum Row Basement Tiki Bar will serve Caribbean-themed drinks and other small plates.

Donatell, of Eyes Wide Hospitality, is behind Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen, Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley, Volstead House in Eagan, Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, and Farmer and the Fishmonger in Apple Valley.

A new spin on Harry’s Scratch Kitchen in Lakeville

The fall season will also mark new beginnings at a longstanding Lakeville cafe, Harry's Scratch Kitchen (20790 Keokuk Ave. S).

Lakeville resident Jason Jenny took over operations following the retirement of restaurant founder Harry Brand.

Jenny and his wife are majority owners of several other Twin Cities restaurants, including Stella's Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar, McHugh's Public House and Gold Nugget Tavern.

A series of changes to the restaurant this fall and early winter will convert the locally-sourced, deli-style menu to an updated take on an old-school supper club, according to Jenny.

Additional seafood dishes can be expected on the reimagined menu, with Jenny bringing years of experience sourcing fresh seafood directly from Boston for Stella’s — one of the largest seafood restaurants in the Midwest.

Locally-sourced ingredients and signature favorites, such as Cajun chicken pasta and scratch-made ice cream, will continue on the menu.

Jenny, originally from Shakopee, and his wife, raised on a farm in Belle Plaine, both value maintaining connections to local farmers.

“We kind of both have farming in our genes,” he said, adding their mission is to “take Harry’s into the next 20 years.”

Sweetgreen arrives in Summit Hill

California-based salad chain Sweetgreen arrived in Minnesota this fall and St. Paul is set to gain its first location in November.

The state’s first location, at the Galleria in Edina, opened in September and the second location, at the former Moose & Sadie’s space in Minneapolis’ North Loop, is set to open Oct. 25.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the planned opening date for the Sweetgreen located on the corner of Grand Avenue and S. Grotto Street.

The fast-casual salad shop is known for its seasonal menus and locally-sourced ingredients.

Punch Neapolitan Pizza to open in Apple Valley

Punch Neapolitan Pizza in Apple Valley (15640 English Ave.) is expected to open in the beginning of November, according to Tracy Litzenberg, the company’s director of marketing.

The new location in the city’s Orchard Place development is the restaurant’s 13th location in the Twin Cities. Litzenberg said they’re currently hiring for all positions ahead of the Apple Valley opening.

Eat Street Crossing food hall

The highly-anticipated Eat Street Crossing (2821 Nicollet Ave.) in Minneapolis is expected to open sometime November, with several of the food hall's restaurants already announced.

The locally-led venture will include Ramen Shoten, Bebe Zito, ChaTime Bubble Teas and two yet-to-be-announced concepts.

