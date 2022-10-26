Skip to main content
Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

The mall revealed some new retailers and attractions that will open in the coming months.

Tyler Vigen, Wikimedia Commons

New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. 

The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.

And on Tuesday, the mall revealed the names of five new destinations that'll soon open to shoppers. 

ClimbZone

Located on the north side of Nickelodeon Universe, ClimbZone will be an all-ages, family-friendly indoor "climb wall park", according to MOA. 

The attraction features over 40 climb walls to choose from and will allow guests to self-belay from a range of heights 

Kura Sushi 

A new spot for Japanese fare is also expected to soon open at the mall. 

Located on the north side of the third level, Kura Sushi will feature a revolving sushi bar. 

"They pride themselves on their unique dining experience and specialize in premium ingredients, affordable prices and advanced technology," MOA shared. 

Museum of Illusions

The 6,600-square-foot Museum of Illusions is set to join the attractions at the mall in 2023. The exhibition features over 70 exhibits with interactive, optical illusions. 

"Museum of Illusions is excited to bring its unique, interactive and immersive experience to one of the largest entertainment spaces in the world," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions in a press release

"The Mall of America is a national tourist hotspot and shopping mecca making it a perfect location to share our creative and unique spin on entertainment as we continue to expand to many more cities around the world."

Rowan 

Rowan, a new place for ear piercings, is set to open on the mall's level one south side. 

"All piercings are performed by licensed nurses only – with jewelry that is both trendy and hypoallergenic," the mall shared. 

TravisMathew 

Level one south side is also set to gain a new lifestyle and performance apparel brand, TravisMathew. 

The company is inspired by "laid-back living and the idea that comfort and style should go hand in hand," the mall shared. "TravisMathew offers a selection of apparel that could transition from the golf course right to the boardroom." 

