Skip to main content

Five years later, hilarious outtakes from Gophers car commercial go viral again

Thanks, Patton Oswalt.
Outtakes from White Bear Mitsubishi car commercial

A compilation of outtakes from a car commercial starring Goldy Gopher and a hapless polar bear seems to be proving that good viral videos never truly die.

The bloopers come from a White Bear Mitsubishi ad, which was shot on the ice at Mariucci Arena. Goldy has no problem staying upright on the ice, but the polar bear mascot? Not so much. Check it out:

The video first went viral way back in 2017, and now, over five years later, it's making the rounds again. It started with a Twitter user named "Tashy McTashface," who shared the video with her followers on Friday. It caught on, thanks partly to retweets from comedian Patton Oswalt and countless other "blue check" accounts (including former Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges):

Since it premiered on YouTube in late 2016, the video has racked up over 3.6 million views. 

Next Up

Outtakes from White Bear Mitsubishi car commercial
MN Lifestyle

Five years later, hilarious outtakes from Gophers car commercial go viral again

Thanks, Patton Oswalt.

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears season finale: 5 things you can count on

The starters are expected to play, though a loss would be good for draft positioning.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

General Manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the organization.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

NDSU picked up their ninth title in the past 11 seasons.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 10.11.18 AM
Minnesota Life

Viral video shows man pull jar from bear's head in Wisconsin lake

Here's something you don't see every day.

Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 9.57.40 PM
MN News

Watch: Elizabeth Warren calls two of her Minnesota supporters

She thanked them for voting for her on Friday.

Eo_ao9SWMAAa5bL
MN Lifestyle

Bank asks woman why her fiancé doesn't pay rent, and her response is hilarious

Kate-Madonna Hindes is a writer living in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2020-02-14 at 11.42.52 AM
MN Travel

Delta CEO responds to 'reclinegate," says passengers should ask first

Here's an idea, how about making the back row experience more palatable?

Screen Shot 2020-10-19 at 11.25.41 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesotan's bacon-wrapped Oreos go viral, split opinion

Well, we say it 'split' opinion, but most were against.

Thomas Humphrey, charged in vaccine thefts.
MN News

Viral videos of vaccine thefts lead to charges for MN anti-vaxxer

Thomas Edward Humphrey is a 32-year-old St. Paul resident.

J. Alexander Kueng, ex-cop involved in George Floyd killing.
MN News

Officer in George Floyd killing confronted at Cub Foods in viral video

J. Alexander Keung was released from jail Friday.

Robbery and assault in downtown Minneapolis.
MN News

Videos of downtown Minneapolis robberies go viral, raise questions

Groups of muggers have been swarming, beating their victims.