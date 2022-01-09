Five years later, hilarious outtakes from Gophers car commercial go viral again

A compilation of outtakes from a car commercial starring Goldy Gopher and a hapless polar bear seems to be proving that good viral videos never truly die.

The bloopers come from a White Bear Mitsubishi ad, which was shot on the ice at Mariucci Arena. Goldy has no problem staying upright on the ice, but the polar bear mascot? Not so much. Check it out:

The video first went viral way back in 2017, and now, over five years later, it's making the rounds again. It started with a Twitter user named "Tashy McTashface," who shared the video with her followers on Friday. It caught on, thanks partly to retweets from comedian Patton Oswalt and countless other "blue check" accounts (including former Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges):

Since it premiered on YouTube in late 2016, the video has racked up over 3.6 million views.