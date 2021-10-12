Fleet Farm will move into former Twin Cities Target store

October 13, 2021
Fleet Farm will move into former Hastings Target store

The former Hastings Target, unused for more than three years, will finally have a new tenant.

Fleet Farm purchased the 126,00-square-foot building at 875 General Sieben Drive, the city announced. The plan is to repurpose the existing structure, transforming the vacant property into "a fully updated Fleet Farm retail store," the city said.

It is expected to open in fall of 2022.

Mayor Mary Fasbender in the announcement said she is “excited that Fleet Farm has chosen Hastings," and the city said the company has "worked closely" with Hastings officials to "drive economic growth, employment and sustainable re-use."

The building was constructed in 1999, according to the city, and it operated as a Target for years. But in late 2017 through 2018, the Bullseye shut down a number of "underperforming" stores in a wave of closures that hit smaller communities particularly hard

There are currently 47 Fleet Farm locations throughout Minnesota, the Dakotas and Wisconsin, 11 of which opened from 2018-20. Of those, five are currently in the Twin Cities metro, in Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Carver, Lakeville, and Oakdale.

The company was purchased in 2016 by KKR Group, 

