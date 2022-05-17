Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

Anton's Restaurant, a popular supper club on the Sauk River in Waite Park, closed over the weekend after flood waters overtook the parking lot and swept through the building.

Anton's Restaurant shared a series of photos Sunday afternoon, stating "now we wade...".

A flood warning remains in effect on the Sauk River.

On Tuesday, hydrograph data indicated the river crested Monday morning in moderate flood stage at 7.92 feet. Waters are forecasted to drop into minor flood stage by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

It's the latest instance of snowmelt and recent heavy rain contributing to flooding across parts of Minnesota.

The North Shore has seen rivers fell trees and cause damage to resort bridges, while a sandbagging operation is underway in Kabetogama Township, where more than 200 homes and 21 resorts are at risk of flooding.

Anton's Restaurant also flooded in March 2019 when an ice jam caused the river to suddenly overflow.

Over 40 people inside the restaurant had to be evacuated by rescue boats and taken to dry ground as waters rushed into the building.