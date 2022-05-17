Skip to main content
Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Courtesy of Anton's Restaurant.

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Anton's Restaurant, a popular supper club on the Sauk River in Waite Park, closed over the weekend after flood waters overtook the parking lot and swept through the building. 

Anton's Restaurant shared a series of photos Sunday afternoon, stating "now we wade...". 

A flood warning remains in effect on the Sauk River.

On Tuesday, hydrograph data indicated the river crested Monday morning in moderate flood stage at 7.92 feet. Waters are forecasted to drop into minor flood stage by Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

It's the latest instance of snowmelt and recent heavy rain contributing to flooding across parts of Minnesota.

The North Shore has seen rivers fell trees and cause damage to resort bridges, while a sandbagging operation is underway in Kabetogama Township, where more than 200 homes and 21 resorts are at risk of flooding.

Anton's Restaurant also flooded in March 2019 when an ice jam caused the river to suddenly overflow. 

Over 40 people inside the restaurant had to be evacuated by rescue boats and taken to dry ground as waters rushed into the building. 

BMTN note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Next Up

Anton's Restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

City of Minneapolis, Jaleel Stallings reach $1.5M settlement

Although a settlement was made, the city will not admit fault or take any responsibility for the incident as part of the agreement with Stallings.

Kayak
MN News

2 rescued after kayaks capsize on Sauk River

Recent heavy rainfall produced a strong currents on the water.

covid 19 test
MN Coronavirus

How to order 8 free at-home COVID-19 tests

A third round of free tests is now available from the U.S. government.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

19-year-old dies after stabbing in northern Minnesota

A 34-year-old man was arrested.

4303450641_ec7536c6ea_k
MN Music and Radio

Three new Grandstand shows added for Minnesota State Fair 2022

The Beach Boys and Portugal. The Man are among several acts booked.

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

Ken Jeong
TV, Movies and The Arts

Licensed physician Ken Jeong to do standup in MN this September

The licensed physician will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 30.

Osseo Police Department
MN News

Osseo PD says officer did not pursue suspect who caused fatal crash

The crash happened in Brooklyn Park early Sunday morning.

221 Main Street. E. Albert Lea
MN News

Suspect arrested after 3 family members stabbed in Albert Lea

The three victims are related, according to police.

lutefisk
MN Weird

Lawmaker suggests state soup should be 'Cream of Lutefisk'

Who hurt you?

Related

Screen Shot 2019-03-24 at 7.16.45 AM
MN News

Dozens rescued after rapid river rise floods restaurant

An ice jam caused the river to rise unexpectedly Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2020-03-06 at 10.31.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Drive-in restaurant reopens in St. Louis Park

The Galaxy Drive-In is now Clays Galaxy Drive-In.

restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Monticello restaurant will pay profits to state after violating COVID order

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has settled a lawsuit it filed against Cornerstone Cafe in Monticello.

Cascade River 1
MN News

Raging North Shore rivers overtake bridges, snap trees in half

Pedestrian bridges near the Lutsen Resort have been damaged by the vast river flow.

MN Food & Drink

The Sioux Chef is picked as restaurant for new Minneapolis park

The restaurant will open along the Mississippi River sometime in 2019.

Wrecktangle Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Wrecktangle Pizza opens its flagship location at Lyn-Lake

The new pizza joint also includes a deli and market for locally-made goods.

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 10.11.33 AM
MN News

Police: Drunk driver plows through pickleball courts in Waite Park

The charges were filed this week, months after the incident.

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.