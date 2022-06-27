Florida Georgia Line booked to play at the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair has announced its final act for the 2022 Grandstand Series, with Florida Georgia Line being booked to play on Aug. 31.

The country music duo makes their Great Minnesota Get-Together debut, with special guest Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets, starting at $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30. You can buy tickets via Etix here or call 800-514-3849.

Florida Georgia Line was last in Minnesota at We Fest in 2021.

The Grammy-nominated duo have made billboard hits in the country music scene since 2012. Their massive hits include Cruise and Meant to Be.

Zimmerman, 22, is an up-and-coming country music artist who has tracks that have gone viral on Tik Tok. He released his debut single, Never Comin', in January 2021 and it made a Top-20 Spotify viral chart this June.

The Grandstand series is now complete, with the following acts set to perform:

Aug. 25: Alice in Chains with special guest Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 26: Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers

Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats: The Current's Music On-A-Stick 2022

Aug. 28: Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea

Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with special guest Tower of Power

Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan

Aug. 31: Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman

Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Levon

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

Sept. 4: Amateur talent contest (free)

Sept. 5: Disney Princess – The Concert

This year's fair runs Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.