Florida reporter moving to Minnesota to join KARE 11 sports team

After massive shakeups to the sports department with the recent departures of Eric Perkins and Dave Schwartz, the KARE 11 sports team is adding a new name to its roster: Julia Daniels.

Daniels, who currently works as a multimedia sports journalist at NewsChannel 7 in Panama City, Florida, announced Wednesday that she's on her way to the Twin Cities-based NBC station.

"This southern girl is headed north," she tweeted. "Happy to announce I'm headed to [KARE 11] to join their team covering all things sports in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Florida has been home for over two years now, but I'm excited for what the future holds in Minnesota!"

It appears that KARE 11 will be her third job in TV sports, having previously worked as a news and sports reporter at WVUA in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 2019.

Her bio also notes that she spent three college football seasons traveling around the country to cover the SEC Game of the Week, where she worked alongside Jamie Erdahl, Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler.

Erdahl is a Minnesota native who played college basketball at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Nessler is also a Minnesota native, having grown up in St. Charles and attended college at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Daniels is originally from El Dorado, Arkansas.