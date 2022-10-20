The next 'immersive experience' in Minneapolis will be Disney-themed

Minneapolis will once again play host to an "immersive experience" this coming spring, following on from the debut event focused on Vincent Van Gogh last year.

Lighthouse Immersive announced that its next experience will open on March 23, and will feature the "iconic characters" from Disney's animation movies.

It will be hosted at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis at 1515 Central Ave. NE., and like its Van Gogh exhibition that debuted in August 2021 – returning this past July – will see famous Disney characters projected onto the interior walls of the cavernous building to create a 360-degree "immersive" experience.

“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you," said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross in a press release.

Minneapolis is one of eight cities in the U.S. to host the experience. Tickets are pricey, costing $39.99 each, which you can now order here.

It looks as though two more experiences are on their way to Minneapolis in the future, with "coming soon" exhibitions on the Lighthouse website including those for French impressionist Claude Monet and one themed on Ancient Egypt.