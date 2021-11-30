Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Gophers stadium show hours after announcing it

Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Huntington Bank Stadium show hours after announcing it
Publish date:

Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Huntington Bank Stadium show hours after announcing it

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.
Author:

Mr. Rossi, Wikimedia Commons

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.

Excitement quickly gave way to confusion Tuesday morning for Minnesota Foo Fighters fans, who watched the just-announced Minneapolis tour date suddenly disappear from the band's schedule.

The Foo Fighters revealed details of their Live in North America 2022 tour Tuesday morning. It included an Aug. 3 stop at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

But before lunch time, the Twin Cities tour date on the ticket-selling website AXS abruptly disappeared, and the band edited its celebratory Facebook post to remove Minneapolis from the list.

The original Facebook post on the left, versus the current version of the post.

The original Facebook post on the left, versus the current version of the post.

The sudden change, initially made without explanation, left eager fans wondering what happened.

Just before noon, the band put out a statement through concert promoters Jam Productions. The show itself will still happen — just not at Huntington Bank Stadium. And a disagreement over COVID safety measures is apparently to blame.

It reads: 

"Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid policies, Foo Fighters are not going to be able to play at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

The Foo Fighters had said their concerts would require proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative test. 

The Jam Productions listing does not show a date at this time, and the venue is listed as "TBD."

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

foo fighters grohl mr rossi wikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Gophers stadium show hours after announcing it

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.

lush
MN Food & Drink

LUSH in Minneapolis to reopen under new ownership in December

FOX 9's Jason Matheson and two popular performers are among the new owners of the revived bar and restaurant.

unsplash roller blade close
Minnesota Life

Lace up: Indoor skating returns to US Bank Stadium this winter

The venue announced 13 Winter Warm-Up dates for both skaters and runners.

covid
MN Coronavirus

More than 1,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in MN

Minnesota's hospital systems continue to be under tremendous strain.

state patrol
MN News

3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.

2560px-Foo_Fighters_-_Southside_Festival_2019_4184_-_1
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters reveal 2022 Twin Cities tour stop

The show will require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

MSP airport
MN News

Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing is sentenced

The victim and his dog were struck while trying to cross the street.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

kimberly potter
MN News

Brooklyn Center increases communication ahead of Potter's trial

The former officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Tuesday with jury selection.

Gophers
MN Gophers

Reports: Gophers won't retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.

Minnesota's passing attack hasn't been the same under Sanford Jr.

Related

2560px-Foo_Fighters_-_Southside_Festival_2019_4184_-_1
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters reveal 2022 Twin Cities tour stop

The show will require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

Kenny Chesney media photo
MN Music and Radio

After canceled 2020 tour, Kenny Chesney announces return to US Bank Stadium

Tickets for the cancelled show will be honored.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stones are in town on Sunday.

Evanescence tour twitter
MN Music and Radio

Evanescence adds MN stop to previously announced US tour

The rock band on Tuesday revealed 4 new dates for its upcoming arena tour.

MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invites tired kid and his dad on stage in St. Paul

The legendary rockers played a career-spanning set at the Xcel.

minnesota state fair bandshell concert
MN Music and Radio

Dire Straits Legacy cancels Minnesota State Fair shows

The band is stuck in Europe due to travel restrictions.

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

Filmore theater - Jan 2020 - from gallery
MN Music and Radio

The Fillmore Minneapolis to require proof of vaccination, negative test

The new show policy from venue owner Live Nation will be in effect this fall.