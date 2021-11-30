Foo Fighters reveal 2022 Twin Cities tour stop

The Foo Fighters are bringing their just-announced North American tour to the Twin Cities.

The iconic rock band will play Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 3, 2022, one of just 16 announced shows on the Live in North America 2022 tour. The show starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes prior.

The band hinted at the announcement Monday, asking Minneapolis (along with a handful of other cities) which Foo Fighters songs they "NEED to hear."

The concert is outdoors, but the Foo Fighters are requiring attendees at the all-ages event to show proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test (taken within 48 hours of show time).

Tickets go on sale here starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 — though there is a pre-sale for certain card members as early as Tuesday morning.

The Foo Fighters last performed in Minnesota in 2018, at the Xcel Energy Center as part of the Concrete and Gold tour.