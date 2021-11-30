Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Foo Fighters reveal Twin Cities tour stop, will require COVID vaccination or negative test
Publish date:

Foo Fighters reveal Twin Cities tour stop, will require COVID vaccination or negative test

The iconic rock band will play Huntington Bank Stadium.
Author:

Mr. Rossi, Wikimedia Commons

The iconic rock band will play Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Foo Fighters are bringing their just-announced North American tour to the Twin Cities.

The iconic rock band will play Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 3, 2022, one of just 16 announced shows on the Live in North America 2022 tour. The show starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes prior.

The band hinted at the announcement Monday, asking Minneapolis (along with a handful of other cities) which Foo Fighters songs they "NEED to hear."

The concert is outdoors, but the Foo Fighters are requiring attendees at the all-ages event to show proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test (taken within 48 hours of show time).

Tickets go on sale here starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 — though there is a pre-sale for certain card members as early as Tuesday morning.

The Foo Fighters last performed in Minnesota in 2018, at the Xcel Energy Center as part of the Concrete and Gold tour.

Next Up

2560px-Foo_Fighters_-_Southside_Festival_2019_4184_-_1
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters reveal 2022 Twin Cities tour stop

The show will require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

MSP airport
MN News

Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing is sentenced

The victim and his dog were struck while trying to cross the street.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

kimberly potter
MN News

Brooklyn Center increases communication ahead of Potter's trial

The former officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Tuesday with jury selection.

Gophers
MN Gophers

Reports: Gophers won't retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.

Minnesota's passing attack hasn't been the same under Sanford Jr.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant puts on a show to help Timberwolves beat Pacers

A third-quarter surge gave the Timberwolves their seventh win in their past eight games.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey

Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Boebert-Omar - Flickr Gage Skidmore
MN News

Rep. Boebert refuses to apologize for Islamophobic comment toward Rep. Omar

A phone call Monday between the two lawmakers ended abruptly.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19/reserve list

The Vikings cornerback said he was vaccinated in August.

Related

Jonas Brothers - Wikimedia Commons - Erik Drost
MN Music and Radio

Mystic Lake rebuffs Jonas Brothers, won't require proof of vaccination

The band said last month concertgoers would need proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Evanescence tour twitter
MN Music and Radio

Evanescence adds MN stop to previously announced US tour

The rock band on Tuesday revealed 4 new dates for its upcoming arena tour.

1024px-Wikimcrnotts
MN Music and Radio

My Chemical Romance's 2020 reunion tour to stop in Twin Cities

The New Jersey band will play the Xcel Energy Center.

basilica block party
MN Music and Radio

Basilica Block Party to require proof of vaccination or negative test

The Cities 97.1 music festival announced the new policy Friday.

Filmore theater - Jan 2020 - from gallery
MN Music and Radio

The Fillmore Minneapolis to require proof of vaccination, negative test

The new show policy from venue owner Live Nation will be in effect this fall.

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

Screen Shot 2019-02-20 at 10.20.41 AM
MN Music and Radio

The Lonely Island announces tour stop in the Twin Cities

The musical comedy trio will play The Armory in Minneapolis this June.

Wikimedia Commons - Harry Styles
MN Music and Radio

Harry Styles requiring proof of vaccination, negative test for Xcel show

The global pop star will also have a mask mandate for the Sept. 22 concert.