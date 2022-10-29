Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin Co.

Skip to main content
Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin County

A proposal from the county would increase licensing fees for food trucks from $156 to $225 next year.

Union Depot

The Minnesota Food Truck Association is encouraging owners and operators to speak out against what it calls an unreasonable licensing fee increase.

In a Friday announcement, the Minnesota Food Truck Association called attention to a proposal from Hennepin County that would increase licensing fees for vendors in the county, including for food, lodging and tobacco next year.

The association says the fees will disproportionately affect what the county calls “mobile food units” or food trucks.

According to meeting documents from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners, most vendors, including sit-down restaurants, food stands, hotels and tobacco retailers, would face licensing fee increases of around 2% under the proposal.

But food trucks would see licensing fees increase from $156 to $225 under the proposal, marking an increase of around 44%.

Current fees vary widely depending on the category of business.

"Food Trucks are subject to licensing at the State, County, and Municipal levels, resulting in processes that are redundant, inconsistent, costly, and time consuming, cutting deeply into our already slim margins and making it even more difficult to succeed as a small business,” the announcement reads.

“To our knowledge, NO other category of food business is subject to this level of expense and effort, and we feel the message Hennepin County is sending with an egregious fee increase like this is that we are unwelcome and unwanted within their jurisdiction.”

The Minnesota Food Truck Association says it is calling on food truck owners and operators to attend a Hennepin County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, where the Administration, Libraries and Budget Committee will hold a public comment on the proposed fees. 

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
