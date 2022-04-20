Skip to main content
For $200, Best Buy will pick-up and recycle your old tech and appliances

The retailer's new haul-away service launched this month.

A newly-launched Best Buy recycling service will send someone to your home to haul-away old electronics and appliances. 

The Richfield retailer's new offering, launched nationwide this month, allows customers to schedule a haul-away service for $199.99. 

One service includes the removal of two large items, such as kitchen appliances, and an unlimited number of smaller tech items. 

“We feel we have an important role to play in helping our planet, including being there for the entire lifecycle of a product – from the time a customer starts shopping until that product is responsibly recycled,” said Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability, in a press release. “This new service will make this important work even more convenient for customers.” 

Best Buy currently offers a haul-away service for customers who are replacing an old electronic or appliance with something new. 

Customers can also drop off up to three electronics per household, per day at Best Buy stores through the company's everyday recycling program, or take advantage of a trade-in program, which provides gift cards for items that still have value, according to a news release. 

Since 2009, over 2 billion pounds of electronics and appliances have been recycled through Best Buy programs, the company states. 

