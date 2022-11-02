For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving

Hy-Vee has announced that for the first time in its 92-year history, all of its stores will close on Thanksgiving Day.

The Iowa-based chain announced Wednesday that its 285-plus locations will close on Nov. 24, so that its employees "can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family."

The closure will affect all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, and Fast & Fresh locations, as well as Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits stores.

Its gas stations will remain operational, but only for those paying at the pump.

Hy-Vee grocery stores will still be offering curbside pickup from 8-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving for those who have bought holiday meal packs.

It will mean Twin Cities shoppers have one fewer option for groceries on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, Hy-Vee was one of only four major grocery chains that opened for at least some hours on Thanksgiving, the others being Cub Foods, Fresh Thyme, and Whole Foods.

"Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

"By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations."