Skip to main content
For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

The Iowa-based chain says all of its locations will shutter on Nov. 24.

Picture Des Moines via Flickr

The Iowa-based chain says all of its locations will shutter on Nov. 24.

Hy-Vee has announced that for the first time in its 92-year history, all of its stores will close on Thanksgiving Day.

The Iowa-based chain announced Wednesday that its 285-plus locations will close on Nov. 24, so that its employees "can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family."

The closure will affect all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, and Fast & Fresh locations, as well as Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits stores.

Its gas stations will remain operational, but only for those paying at the pump.

Hy-Vee grocery stores will still be offering curbside pickup from 8-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving for those who have bought holiday meal packs.

It will mean Twin Cities shoppers have one fewer option for groceries on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, Hy-Vee was one of only four major grocery chains that opened for at least some hours on Thanksgiving, the others being Cub Foods, Fresh Thyme, and Whole Foods.

"Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

"By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations."

Next Up

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving

The Iowa-based chain says all of its locations will shutter on Nov. 24.

Comcast_family_optimized
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 12.42.59 PM
MN Sports

Junior hockey player seeks disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River

The fight happened during a regulation game in Elk River.

CrystalWilsonItascaCoJail
MN News

Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

The woman stabbed a man multiple times before setting his camper on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 10.39.26 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

The family-owned restaurant opened in 2005.

Jacob Frey
MN News

Minneapolis lauds 'Operation Endeavor,' but struggles to prove it's behind crime drop

The data-driven, crime-addressing initiative is entering the winter season.

RushCityMural
MN Business

Rush City council orders salon to remove mural celebrating diversity

The council has threatened legal action if the mural isn't painted over.

MankatoSuspectFootage
MN News

Mankato sculpture thief turns himself in, artwork recovered

The man could face felony charges for the incident.

He Mni Can-Barn Bluff
MN News

Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing

Firefighters had to carry out the rescue Tuesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 5.53.24 AM
MN News

One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

A 911 caller reported 'people with guns' outside their home Tuesday night.

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America debuts schedule of holiday festivities, extended hours

The mall's dazzling decorative display returns this month.

police lights
MN News

Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul

Police said they are working to diligently determine what happened.

Related

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores

Wegman's in northeastern U.S. recently scrapped its self-checkout app due to excessive shoplifting.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

MN Shopping

Hy-Vee to install protective windows at checkouts, bans reusable bags

The Iowa-based retailer is taking the step to protect its staff from the coronavirus.

Screen Shot 2021-12-30 at 10.57.22 AM
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee adding armed security guards to its stores

The grocery store chain is enhancing its security measures to protect customers and staff.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

2 Hy-Vee grocery stores slated to open in the Twin Cities this year

The stores are scheduled to open in the spring and summer of this year.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Minnesota Life

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day 2019?

Most services will not be running on Thursday, but some stores will open.

MN Consumer

Hy-Vee taps Gem Lake for its second mini store in Twin Cities

It's got another planned in Lakeville.