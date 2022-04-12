Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

Next Door Photography

Providing private tranquility surrounded by unspoiled wilderness, a stunning modern home in the woods of Itasca County has hit the market for $5.1 million.

Michelle Markuson, of Keller Williams Preferred Realty, has the listing for 29396 Cherokee Road, Bovey. She told Bring Me The News it's a "beautiful home with every upgrade you could imagine."

But it goes beyond that, with the property set on a massive 67 acres of land that is "stunning – full of birch, sugar maples, poplar, and pine trees," not to mention 1.5 miles of shoreline on Twin Lakes.

"It's completely tranquil ... once you are there I think anyone would have a hard time finding anything to worry about in this world!"

25 Gallery 25 Images

The home currently belongs to a "prominent businesswoman and artist" who grew up locally, with the home a "dedication" to her steel miner father and Cherokee native mother.

The modernist-style home is designed by Twin Cities architect Christian Dean, constructed from concrete, Corten steel, and glass, and provides almost 4,800 square-feet of living space.

It's filled with high-quality furnishings and appliances, including heated floors throughout, Leicht cabinetry, Caeserstone countertops, a Bertazzoni six-burner range, a Mr. Steam shower, a STUV wood burning fireplace in the screened porch guest house, Brazilian ipe wood decks, limestone and steel stairs – even a front door handle designed by music megastar Lenny Kravitz via Rocky Mountain Hardware.

Markuson says her initial thoughts are that property would be perfect for "an author, musician, really any artist having this property to relax and have a lot of privacy to create," but then adds "that could really be any of us that need a place for a 'time out' to get our creative juices flowing. This is definitely the property that will honor that."

"This property is private and beautifully unique. When entering the property ... you instantly feel the waves of beauty, tranquility, and serenity. There is a gentle calm that runs through you," she added.

"Then upon approaching the home, you realize there is no doubt you will be walking into something very special. Almost like royalty with great comfort. The seasons are all spectacular and hold a comfortable feeling of healing in us all that Minnesota is so well-known for."