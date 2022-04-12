Skip to main content

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.
Home 1

Providing private tranquility surrounded by unspoiled wilderness, a stunning modern home in the woods of Itasca County has hit the market for $5.1 million.

Michelle Markuson, of Keller Williams Preferred Realty, has the listing for 29396 Cherokee Road, Bovey. She told Bring Me The News it's a "beautiful home with every upgrade you could imagine."

But it goes beyond that, with the property set on a massive 67 acres of land that is "stunning – full of birch, sugar maples, poplar, and pine trees," not to mention 1.5 miles of shoreline on Twin Lakes.

"It's completely tranquil ... once you are there I think anyone would have a hard time finding anything to worry about in this world!"

Home 1
25
Gallery
25 Images

The home currently belongs to a "prominent businesswoman and artist" who grew up locally, with the home a "dedication" to her steel miner father and Cherokee native mother.

The modernist-style home is designed by Twin Cities architect Christian Dean, constructed from concrete, Corten steel, and glass, and provides almost 4,800 square-feet of living space.

It's filled with high-quality furnishings and appliances, including heated floors throughout, Leicht cabinetry, Caeserstone countertops, a Bertazzoni six-burner range, a Mr. Steam shower, a STUV wood burning fireplace in the screened porch guest house, Brazilian ipe wood decks, limestone and steel stairs – even a front door handle designed by music megastar Lenny Kravitz via Rocky Mountain Hardware.

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

Markuson says her initial thoughts are that property would be perfect for "an author, musician, really any artist having this property to relax and have a lot of privacy to create," but then adds "that could really be any of us that need a place for a 'time out' to get our creative juices flowing. This is definitely the property that will honor that."

"This property is private and beautifully unique. When entering the property ... you instantly feel the waves of beauty, tranquility, and serenity. There is a gentle calm that runs through you," she added.

"Then upon approaching the home, you realize there is no doubt you will be walking into something very special. Almost like royalty with great comfort. The seasons are all spectacular and hold a comfortable feeling of healing in us all that Minnesota is so well-known for."

Next Up

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

Portillo's Maple Grove
MN News

Charges: Blaine man left gun on toilet paper dispenser in Portillo's bathroom

The 78-year-old Blaine man is charged negligent storage of a firearm.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12

Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old from Columbia Heights.

Phoutthasa Prathane
MN News

'Dangerous' shooting suspect arrested after police chase

The chase happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in Redwood County.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Strong tornadoes possible in MN, IA; raging blizzard in ND

Storms could become violent on Tuesday, while travel in North Dakota may be impossible.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

A 21-year-old is now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.35.21 AM
MN News

Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

Hanneman bodycam footage
MN News

BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

Minnesota prosecutors declined last week to file charges in the case.

Related

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Screen Shot 2019-04-11 at 1.55.44 PM
MN Property

Gallery: Your chance to own this once-in-a-lifetime log palace

This stunning log home is coming to the market soon.

red wing 6
MN Property

Gallery: Pagoda-inspired home on Lake Pepin for sale for $2M

The home has 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River.

lanesboro 1
MN Property

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

The 10-bedroom home sits on 103 acres and could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.

20210620203324526230000000-o (1)
MN Property

Gallery: Home on island near Canadian border on the market for $1.5M

The home boasts 2,000-square-feet of deck overlooking Lake of the Woods and Canada.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 front yard
MN Property

Gallery: Minneapolis home revamped by HGTV is up for sale

It's yours for $650,000.

1
MN Property

Gallery: A rare opportunity to bid on a Minneapolis mansion

You can bid on the Mount Curve property now.

bloomington 22
MN Property

Gallery: Tudor-style home in Bloomington overlooks Minnesota River valley

The 1920s home is on the market for $684,000.