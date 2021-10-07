Forever 21's new two-story store to open at Southdale Center

Google Street View

Fashion retailer Forever 21 will open its new two-story location at the Southdale Center mall in Edina on Saturday.

According to a Wednesday announcement, a grand opening will take place at the new store Saturday, including giveaways and other offers.

The first 100 people in line will get a Forever 21 gift card. They will also receive a 20% discount and a tote bag if they spend more than $50, per the announcement.

The new location, spanning more than 19,000 square feet, will be the fourth in Minnesota. Its other locations are at Rosedale Center, the Mall of America, and Apache Mall in Rochester.

Forever 21 is known for its inexpensive clothing offering that are updated frequently to keep up with current trends. The store has around 540 locations globally.

It filed for bankruptcy in 2019, but was then bought by Authentic Brands Group, Brookfield Property Partners, and Simon Property Group, which owns the Southdale Center.

