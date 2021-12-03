Former downtown Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to become boutique hotel

A new hotel is coming to downtown Minneapolis.

The former Minneapolis Crowne Plaza Hotel, 618 Second Ave. S, which closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been sold and the new owners plan to turn it into a boutique hotel that will open in late 2022.

Great Lakes Management Group bought the hotel in a deal that closed this week. It's working with Kothe Real Estate Partners and KP Property Development to turn the hotel into a 218-room Hotel Indigo by IHG, the Business Journal reports.

The $25 million renovation is expected to begin next month, the Star Tribune says. The plans include removing escalators in the hotel to restore a 40-foot rotunda that was covered up.

As a result of the sale, everything inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel is up for auction, a news release said. Nordeast Resale has been commissioned to sell "all assets" from the hotel.

The auction encompasses more than 2,000 items, including banquet and kitchen equipment, 169 full rooms, furniture and appliances. The entire catalog, which is available in a series of four auctions, can be viewed here. Bidding on the items will close between Dec. 4-Dec. 7.

"This will be the largest liquidation auction that we've taken on, and we are excited for the opportunity to help our clients move forward. These auctions will give buyers a unique opportunity to buy some great items from this hotel that was completely redesigned in the last few years," Alex Haigh of Nordeast Resale said in a statement.

Maple Plain-based K-Bid.com is hosting the online auction.

The former Crowne Plaza Hotel was most recently sold in 2018. Taconic Capital bought it and the nearby Northstar Center office and parking buildings for nearly $63 million, Finance and Commerce reported.

The new owners of the hotel bought it for an undisclosed amount.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Great Lakes Management Group and Kothe Real Estate Partners for more information on the plans for the new hotel.