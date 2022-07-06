Skip to main content
Former KARE 11 intern returning as station's newest anchor

Morgan Wolfe makes her full-time debut next week.

The latest addition to the KARE 11 news team is Morgan Wolfe, who interned at the station six years ago.

Wolfe announced on her social media pages that she will be returning to the Twin Cities NBC affiliate next week, taking up the position of weekend anchor.

She had spent five months as an intern at the station in 2016, since when she has gone on to work at NBC 15 and most recently at KSL TV in Utah.

"Growing up in the Twin Cities, I used to marvel at KARE journalists, then I was taught by some of them while going to the U of M. My career has taken me to the dairy farms in Wisconsin then to the mountains in Utah," she posted.

"Throughout my journey, my heart has always been in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes."

She added: "This community has endured some hardships as of late. I’m eager to share important stories in a place I’ve always cherished. I’m ready to listen, learn, amplify voices, and maybe even make you smile."

KARE 11 recently added Julia Daniels to its new-look sports team alongside sports director Reggie Wilson, which follows the departures of long-serving Eric Perkins and Dave Schwartz.

Sunrise anchor Gia Vang left the station last month for a new role with NBC in the Bay Area.

