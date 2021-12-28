Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio
She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.
Almost a year since her 20-year stint with KOOL 108 came to an end, Sue Falls is returning to Twin Cities airwaves.

Classic rock station WDGY – which can be heard on metro area FM dials at 92.1, 103.7, and 107.1, as well as at 740 AM – announced on Monday that Sue Falls is the new host of its weekday 11:30 a.m. show, slotting in between Morning Drive host Dr. Don Michaels and Afternoon Drive host Janey Raven. She will also be on the air on Saturdays.

Falls was among the many victims of the iHeartMedia cuts announced last January, leaving her evening host slot at KOOL 108 after more than 20 years at the station.

She will now be joining a station that plays music "that stands the test of time," including the likes of The Beatles, Elton John, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, ELO, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

In a statement from WDGY, Falls said: "I started playing the radio in my closet at our house in the Twin Cities when I was a little girl. I used a hairbrush as a microphone, introducing the records I played on a turntable. From Fats Domino to Little Richard, my dad had the best collection of 45s. I added Barry Manilow and Donny Osmond to the mix. No collection is complete without Sweet and Innocent by Donny.”

