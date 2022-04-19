Former MN Teacher of the Year to open indie bookstore in Sheboygan, WI

An independent bookstore and writing center set to open in Sheboygan, Wisconsin this month is the newest venture of an award-winning Minnesota educator and writer.

Kelly D. Holstine, a recipient of Education Minnesota's 2018 Minnesota State Teacher of the Year honor, is the owner and founder of WordHaven BookHouse.

Holstine is also an author, journalist, the owner of Equity 2.0 Consulting, and since being named Teacher of the Year also gave a Ted Talk.

Last year, amid life changes during the pandemic, she sold her St. Paul home and moved to Sheboygan on the shores of Lake Michigan — a place she'd stumbled upon while camping 24 years ago.

"Sheboygan is such a charming town," Holstine said in an interview with Bring Me The News. "It felt like my soul's home."

At WordHaven BookHouse, Holstine is planning to sell books and local art, teach writings classes, facilitate writer's workshops, lead equity training, and host literary events.

She's also hoping to find other ways her business can support the Sheboygan community and stand against prejudice and discrimination.

“I want to create a place where people feel like they matter, where they feel safe and where they feel like their thoughts and ideas and needs are important," she said.

Illustration by Kevin Cannon (Midwest Independent Booksellers Association).

Independent Bookstore Day

A grand opening celebration is planned for WoodHaven BookHouse on Independent Bookstore Day, April 30.

The bookshop and writing center is located at 923 N 8th Street, Sheboygan, WI.

