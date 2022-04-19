Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

Skip to main content
Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in Minnesota

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in Minnesota

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Steele Brands

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Stalk & Spade, the plant-based fast-casual restaurant that opened in Wayzata a year ago, is continuing its aggressive expansion plans with the opening of its first franchise location.

Stalk & Spade, which offers a selection of plant-based burgers, sandwiches, and wraps, fries, and dairy-free sundaes and shakes, is the brainchild of CEO Steele Smiley, who is also behind Minnesota's Crisp & Green chain.

Having opened his flagship Stalk & Spade location in April 2021, Smiley has on Tuesday announced it will be shifting to a franchise model, with plans to open 12 locations nationwide this year.

This will include the previously announced restaurant in Minneapolis' North Loop, but the first franchise location to open will be at 3925 W. 50th St., in Edina's 50th and France shopping area.

And the franchisee will be none other than David Backes, the two-time hockey Olympian who enjoyed a successful NHL career with the St. Louis Blues, the Boston Bruins, and the Anaheim Ducks.

The Twin Cities native will open the restaurant with his wife Kelly, with a press release noting that they both moved to a plant-based lifestyle on the advice of their doctors, which comes after "health concerns David experienced while he was playing professional hockey."

The release notes that Kelly Backes has "always been passionate about sustainability and healthy eating," and is an "avid animal advocate."

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

They will open the doors to the Edina location on Friday, Apr. 29, across the street from the Edina Crisp & Green location.

In the company's statement, Smiley says that Stalk & Spade has grown much faster than Crisp & Green did in its first year, noting it took more than four years to open 12 locations, with Stalk & Spade managing that in little more than a year.

He says the chain is the first plant-based restaurant "brought to scale through a franchise model with multi-state stores."

Next Up

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 1.59.55 PM
MN Weather

Saturday will be warm, then more cold air intrudes

Bleh.

Target HQ
MN Business

For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee

The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

As part of a plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Kelly Holstine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former MN Teacher of the Year to open indie bookstore in Sheboygan, WI

WordHaven BookHouse to open this month on Independent Bookstore Day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in MN: What happens next?

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Life Link
MN News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Mask plane
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport, major airlines drop mask mandate after court ruling

Wearing a face mask will be optional in airports and planes.

Related

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Stalk & Spade opening a second location, this one in Edina

The 50th and France location will open in "early 2022."

stalk & spade
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

It'll be the concept's third Minnesota location.

Screen Shot 2020-02-11 at 10.34.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack planning to open its 4th Minnesota location

The burger and milkshake chain first arrived in Minnesota in 2016.

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.36.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

The Minneapolis liquor store and cheese shop is stepping up its events and class offerings.

MN Food & Drink

Freddy's Frozen Custard to open 4th Twin Cities location

The Kansas-based chain has been expanding its presence in the Midwest.

olive's pizza
MN Food & Drink

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second Twin Cities location

The Excelsior restaurant concept is expanding.

Pizza Shark
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.09.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar's second Twin Cities location to open Sunday

The St. Paul eatery is opening in St. Louis Park.