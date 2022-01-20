Former roller rink, tennis courts will become new sports hub

A former roller rink and tennis club in Woodbury will have a second life as a new athletics hub.

Under a plan given the green light by the city council on Jan. 12, the shuttered Wooddale Fun Zone would be renovated and reworked to allow for two new sports clubs.

The original indoor tennis courts, racquet club and lounge area — constructed in 1973 — will be converted into basketball and volleyball courts. The tenant, 43 Hoops, plans to offer training, camps, clinics, tournaments and leagues in the space. Other events, such as pickleball, could also happen there.

The property's 1977 roller rink expansion, meanwhile, will become an indoor soccer and futsal space for the nonprofit Joy of the People. It's billed as an "inclusive soccer and futsal environment for kids and adults."

The entire building covers more than 61,000 square feet. It's located at 2122 Wooddale Drive, right along Interstate 494.

The Wooddale Fun Zone permanently closed in May of 2020, with the owners explaining they exhausted "all options" before making the "painful" decision to shut down during the early months of the COVID pandemic.

"We feel fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to be a part of your lives whether it was weekly skating, a birthday party, school field trip, or just a random day of FUN," the owners wrote at the time.

The developer still has renovation work to do inside, as well as some turf soccer field installation and landscaping on the exterior, before being able to open.