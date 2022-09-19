Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in LA

Skip to main content
Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in Los Angeles

Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in Los Angeles

She will retain her national reporting duties, but it comes amid a wider move to enhance local news coverage.

CBS, via Jamie Yuccas Facebook

She will retain her national reporting duties, but it comes amid a wider move to enhance local news coverage.

Twin Cities native Jamie Yuccas has another new role for CBS.

The former WCCO This Morning co-anchor, who left for CBS New York in 2015, is returning to morning hosting duties with KCAL 9, the CBS affiliate for Los Angeles.

Yuccas was spent the past several years working as a national correspondent for CBS News, a position she will keep as well as her morning anchor duties, and her role as the host of Nickelodeon's "Nick News."

According to Variety, it comes amid a wider push by CBS parent company Paramount Global to boost local news programs, and bringing the company's national and local news reporting closer together.

CBS News President Wendy McMahon said: "Creating a hybrid role that is perfectly aligned with Jamie’s experience and strengths as a journalist and storyteller represents a seminal moment in the continuing unification of our local-to-global news organization.

Earlier this year, McMahon said that local news "needs an overhaul," noting that local news is highly trusted by consumers, but that they are "largely unsatisfied with the product."

The company's investment in local programming can be on WCCO-TV, which recently launched a new daily newscast, The 4 on WCCO, anchored by Erin Hassanzadeh and Jeff Wagner. It replaces the hour previously filled by the national broadcast of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Star Tribune reported this week it fits in with a broader trend in the Twin Cities of local TV stations filling daytime hours with their own content, and passing on syndicated shows.

Yuccas was recently back in the Twin Cities, and met up with her former WCCO co-anchor Jason DeRusha, who recently left for WCCO Radio.

