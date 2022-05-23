Skip to main content
Former WCCO Radio host Dave Lee moves into podcasts

His new podcast, called 'My First Concert,' launched last week.

Credit: WCCO Radio, Facebook

Dave Lee, who recently left WCCO-AM after 32 years, has launched a podcast.

It was announced Friday that Lee, the legendary radio DJ who became synonymous with The Good Neighbor, has joined the Talk North Podcast Network.

Lee's podcast will be called My First Concert, with Lee discussing people's first live music experiences.

"He wants to hear the reminiscences that first concert triggers, as well as other first events worth talking about," the description reads.

"Music is not only therapeutic to listen to, but to talk about,” said Lee in a press release. "When someone recalls a concert you were at, who you were with and what time it was, it becomes a theater of the mind. You don’t need anyone to show you pictures, videos or a look at the phone. The memory is just there front and center."

The first episode debuted last week and saw Lee discuss Elton John with public TV personality Eric Eskola.

Talk North, which was launched by Star Tribune sports reporter Jim Souhan, mostly produces podcasts that cover Minnesota sports, with hosts including The Athletic's Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski and Wild reporter Michael Russo, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, Souhan himself.

It also covers the outdoors, including the Minnesota Bound podcast from Ron Schara Productions.

Taking on Lee marks a step into the lifestyle arena, though Talk North has also recently added three new sporting podcasts, including Mike Grimm's Go Gophers, Pay Days with On The Bench with Olly Postanin and Jacob Ardown, and Pross Box with Nate Prosser and Luke Prosser, which will feature Minnesota Wild alumni.

Dave Lee's My First Concert podcast is available on all podcast platforms, and you can listen to it here.

