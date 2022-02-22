Former WCCO reporter Liz Collin joins Alpha News

Less than a month after announcing she was leaving WCCO-TV, reporter Liz Collin has a new job.

It was announced Monday afternoon that she is the newest addition to the team at conservative Minnesota website Alpha News.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emmy-winning reporter and anchor Liz Collin to the team!" Alpha News tweeted Monday afternoon.

Collin did not provide a reason for her departure from WCCO, nor did the station comment on it. The Worthington native announced on Jan. 25 that she had made the decision to leave, by which time her profile had already been deleted from the WCCO website.

She has been a familiar face on Twin Cities TV screens for 14 years, but in 2020 found herself coming under enhanced scrutiny following the killing of George Floyd, due to her marriage to Bob Kroll, who at the time was the controversial president of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation.

Collin and the station, at the time, said she had not reported on stories involving the Minneapolis Police Department or the union for more than two years, to avoid a conflict of interest.

Her first story with Alpha News is a ridealong with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office's carjacking unit, with the headline stating she's taken a "firsthand look at Twin Cities crime."

Alpha News describes itself as a Minnesota media outlet "focusing on politics and social issues you may not see in traditional media."

A few months after its debut in 2015, it was among the outlets featured in this MPR News feature, which noted it had ties to a prominent Republican donor.

It currently has a presence on social media sites Gab and Parler, which are popular in right-wing circles, as well as Facebook, on which it has almost 85,000 followers, and Twitter, where it has almost 25,000 followers.