Fortune's Top 25 places to live for families includes Woodbury

The media outlet says it analyzed 215,000 data points for almost 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S.

Minnesota is home to one of the top 25 places to live for families.

That's according to Fortune, whose rankings released this week includes Woodbury at No. 14.

The media outlet says it determined the rankings by analyzing "more than 215,000 data points for nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S."

The final rankings were based on data for five categories: Education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

So why Woodbury, the east metro suburb of around 80,000?

In its profile, Fortune pointed to the city's "beautiful parks and award-winning educational programs," as well as its 170 miles of nature trails.

Particular praise is reserved for Woodbury Central Park, which is home to the Lookout Ridge indoor playground, Woodbury Public Library, and the local YMCA, and hosts year-round activities for all ages.

It's with amenities like this that shows the city has "adapted by bringing the outdoors inside" for the winter.

You can read Woodbury's full write-up here.

Woodbury was the only Minnesota entry in the list, which was topped by Ann Arbor in Michigan.

No Wisconsin towns or cities made the grade, but Iowa City, IA, ranked 18th.

You can see the full list here.

