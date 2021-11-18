FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey is taking a break from journalism to pursue a career in competitive snowboarding.

Godrey, who had to have her left leg below the knee amputated after a boating accident in 2017, hopes to qualify for the 2022 Paralympics, though she said on Instagram that it would "take a miracle" to make the U.S. team but she's "going to give it my all."

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Snowboarding has always been a passion for Godfrey but she's never raced before, according to FOX 9. She'll spend the next month training and competing in Europe and after the holidays, she'll head to Utah to train with Team Utah Snowboard in hopes of qualifying for the Paralympics.

"I’m a long shot, and it will be extremely hard work, but I’m going to give it my all," she told FOX 9. "At the end of the day, even if I fail miserably I hope I inspire others to chase their dreams."

In a tweet, she said there are two reasons she's doing this: "For all the new amputees who reach out to me daily wanting to know if they’ll ever do a, b, or c again" and "For my son. Because I never want him to give into those feelings of 'I can’t.'"

Godfrey, since the accident, has been an advocate for other amputees. In an Instagram story on Wednesday, she said her "hope in doing this is to show others living with amputation and disability that yes you can."