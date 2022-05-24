FOX 9's Mary McGuire, KSTP's Brett Hoffland expecting baby

Mary McGuire and Brett Hoffland, who represent the Twin Cities TV news brands of FOX 9 and KSTP, respectively, have announced they're expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on their social media pages while celebrating their third wedding anniversary in northern Minnesota – along with their dog Scooby.

In her tweet, McGuire references Hoffland's recent battle with testicular cancer, saying "we weren't sure what parenthood would look like for us" following his diagnosis.

"We feel very blessed + grateful to share that Baby Hoffland will be joining our family this winter," she added.

Hoffland, an anchor and reporter at KSTP, underwent chemotherapy at the Mayo Clinic following his diagnosis in April 2020, and was given the all-clear four months later.

McGuire joined FOX 9 as a reporter in 2021, around 18 months after she left her position at WCCO.