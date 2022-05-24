Skip to main content
FOX 9's Mary McGuire, KSTP's Brett Hoffland expecting baby

FOX 9's Mary McGuire, KSTP's Brett Hoffland expecting baby

The couple announced they're expecting this winter.

Brett Hoffland

The couple announced they're expecting this winter.

Mary McGuire and Brett Hoffland, who represent the Twin Cities TV news brands of FOX 9 and KSTP, respectively, have announced they're expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on their social media pages while celebrating their third wedding anniversary in northern Minnesota – along with their dog Scooby.

In her tweet, McGuire references Hoffland's recent battle with testicular cancer, saying "we weren't sure what parenthood would look like for us" following his diagnosis.

"We feel very blessed + grateful to share that Baby Hoffland will be joining our family this winter," she added.

Hoffland, an anchor and reporter at KSTP, underwent chemotherapy at the Mayo Clinic following his diagnosis in April 2020, and was given the all-clear four months later.

McGuire joined FOX 9 as a reporter in 2021, around 18 months after she left her position at WCCO.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 2.11.12 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Mary McGuire, KSTP's Brett Hoffland expecting baby

The couple announced they're expecting this winter.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Eli Hart killing: Police investigating multiple crime scenes

An announcement Tuesday confirmed potential crime scenes in Mound and Minnetrista.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota strike.
MN News

Twin Cities mental health workers gather for 1-day strike

More than 400 mental health workers are participating in the unionized strike on Tuesday.

Bloomington Fire
MN News

HAZMAT team at Bloomington hotel following chemical spill in pool

The fire department said two hotel employees are being evaluated by paramedics.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.21.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities gets $6M of Mackenzie Scott donation

The donation is the largest the organization has ever seen from a single individual.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

Minneapolis accused of backtracking on 24/7 bus lanes for Hennepin Ave.

The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote on Thursday.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

Duluth brings back masking in city buildings amid COVID surge

Duluth, in one of the state's current COVID hotspots, has brought back a mask requirement in city buildings.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 24

Minnesota has now surpassed 12,600 COVID deaths.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Violent Offender Task Force in standoff with suspect in St. Cloud

Police announced the standoff at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 11.08.59 AM
MN News

Cause of fire that destroyed Waterville bar remains unknown

The fire destroyed the Funky Munky Bar and damaged several other properties.

dicks house of sport Minnetonka_48
MN Shopping

Pro athletes to attend opening of Minnetonka Dick's Sporting Goods

The grand opening is set for June 3, with special guests appearing June 3-5.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Death of man found inside Minneapolis apartment ruled homicide

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 7.50.02 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO reporter Mary McGuire joins FOX 9

She'll be reporting in a freelance role with the FOX affiliate.

Screen Shot 2020-04-27 at 9.49.44 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP anchor, reporter gets the 'all clear' after cancer treatment

Hoffland has been undergoing chemotherapy.

tv shows
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9, KSTP to debut new morning shows this month

Both shows will air at the same time on weekdays.

dawn stevens fox 9 youtube screenshot
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dawn Stevens reveals live on-air that she is leaving FOX 9

The morning anchor has been with the station since 2006.

Christina Palladino
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter Christina Palladino is leaving FOX 9

She's bringing down the curtain on 16 years in TV news.

Bisi Onile-Ere
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9 reporter is promoted to early evening anchor

She will present the news alongside Tim Blotz.

Jessica Miles
TV, Movies and The Arts

Longtime anchor Jessica Miles announces KSTP exit

Miles plan to spend more time with family.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Tributes flood in following death of FOX 9's Steve Frazier

Frazier was a popular figure in the Twin Cities media community and beyond.