Twin Cities plays key role in new Midwest rail plan

October 15, 2021
Publish date:

FRA releases Midwest rail plan, including Twin Cities 'core express' route

The 40-year plan would mean 24 trips daily between the Twin Cities and Chicago.
Author:
midwest rail

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has released its Midwest Regional Rail Plan to expand intercity passenger rail in the Midwest over the next 40 years. 

The FRA released the 198-page plan on Wednesday, which would create four "pillar" routes out of Chicago. The largest would be the Chicago-Minneapolis-St. Paul "core express" trains with 24 trips per day. 

These pillar routes would then connect to regional transit routes across the Midwest and the rest of the country. The regional lines would have 16 trains per day.

Doing this would mark a major increase in service levels on passenger trains and would boost ridership to 17 million annual trips by 2055, the plan says. 

The Chicago-Twin Cities route is the foundation of the FRA's Midwest plan. The plan says: 

“Chicago remains the core driver of intercity ridership throughout the network, accounting for nearly 30% of all trips in 2055. Minneapolis-St. Paul is the second largest market, with over 11% of trips originating or ending there.”

The High Speed Rail Alliance says integrated plans like this make perfect sense for regions where standalone routes don't have enough passengers for standalone high-speed lines. The alliance gives the example of Indianapolis to Minneapolis, which doesn't have enough travelers for a standalone route but as part of this integrated system, it makes sense. 

Investments in specific corridors "create ripple-out effects that improve service" throughout the region, the alliance says. 

This plan is a "40-year multi-state framework and vision for restoring, modernizing and expanding the existing intercity passenger rail network in the Midwest." It comes after two years of work between the FRA, Amtrak and stakeholders, including the Midwest Interstate Rail Commission.

“For too long, passenger rail has been the forgotten mode, in the sense that it lacks the sustained funding stream afforded to other forms of transportation. The time has come to change that,” Deputy FRA Administrator Amit Bose said on Wednesday, according to Trains. “The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act pending before Congress represents the largest investment in intercity rail since the founding of Amtrak.”

The Midwest plan is the third FRA regional study. It previously released similar rail plans for the Southeast and Southwest United States. 

The High Speed Rail Alliance says that once these elements are in place, much of the country will be connected via a network of passenger trains.

You can read the full plan here

Next Up

2021.10.14 - Simmons Item 2
MN News

Hidden room with explosive, guns found on indicted TikToker's property

The MN man has been indicted on numerous charges, including impersonating an officer.

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter

The woman, who had the right of way, was thrown from the scooter and died.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties

The highest case rates remain in greater Minnesota.

midwest rail
Travel

Twin Cities plays key role in new Midwest rail plan

The 40-year plan would mean 24 trips daily between the Twin Cities and Chicago.

bemidji minnesota
Travel

Would you move to Bemidji for $2,500? More than 20 have so far.

The city is running a program that will pay people $2,500 to relocate there.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

Escaped owl Gladys dies after being found injured

The Eurasian eagle-owl flew off from Minnesota Zoo staffers on Oct. 1.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

Gary Paulsen - YouTube screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hatchet' author, Minnesota native Gary Paulsen dies

His final novel will be published early next year.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's most valuable company.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

Minnesota DNR via the Science Museum of Minnesota
Minnesota Life

Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several NE Minnesota streams

Scientists are investigating the impact the algae may have on the waterways.

Related

Minnesota Life

5 fall color spots around the Twin Cities to visit ASAP

The colors are about to peak in the Twin Cities.

Short Line Bridge
Minnesota Life

Plan to extend Midtown Greenway to St. Paul across rail bridge

It could cost anywhere between $7 million and $27 million.

fall foilage leaves lutsen
Travel

Here's what the drought means for fall colors in Minnesota this year

Maybe plan your leaf-peeping trips earlier than normal this year.

light rail
Travel

Pandemic still significantly impacting Metro Transit ridership

Transit officials said there are signs ridership is slowly rebounding.

Travel

Twice The Baggage: 10 day trips within easy reach of the Twin Cities

Stuck for weekend plans? Our guest writers Twice The Baggage have some ideas.

Travel

Lyft to launch $299 subscription plan in Twin Cities

It gives you 30 rides of up to $15 in value.

MN News

MnDot moves forward with plans for Twin Cities-Milwaukee high-speed rail

MN News

Plan to decriminalize fare dodging on light rail trains

The offense would still carry a fine, albeit a reduced one.