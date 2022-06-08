Skip to main content
Free admission to all Minnesota state parks on Saturday

Free admission to all Minnesota state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Source: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Admission to all 75 of Minnesota's state parks will be free on Saturday in celebration of "Free Park Day", the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced. 

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to recharge from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said in a press release.

"We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”

The DNR holds four "Free Park Days" each year. Otherwise, a vehicle permit is required for park admission. 

The upcoming Free Park Day on June 11 coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which takes place annually on the second Saturday in June. Park events taking place on Saturday can be found on the DNR's website

Related: 10 day trips within easy reach of the Twin Cities

Next Up

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Water main
MN News

St. Louis Park to offer reimbursements to flooded homeowners

The water main breaks caused sewage to reach two feet high in some homes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

ShoreWood 24
MN Property

Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

The home is newly listed.

Related

Minnesota Life

All Minnesota state parks will be free on Saturday

Special events are being held to mark Great Outdoors Month.

All-terrain chair for people with disabilities in Minnesota State Parks.
Minnesota Life

All-terrain track chairs for the disabled to debut at 5 MN state parks

The chairs are free to use for exploring non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

hiking path woods forest pexels
Outdoors

Minnesota State Parks: The free admission days for 2022

The DNR offers 4 Free Park Days every year.

MN Lifestyle

The best Black Friday deal? It's Minnesota State Parks again

For the fourth year in a row, state parks will be free on Black Friday.

Gooseberry Falls State Park
Minnesota Life

DNR says 'no' to campers at state parks, restricts access to day use only

The move is to "help ensure the health of all Minnesotans."

MN News

Free admission (and some special events) at all MN state parks Saturday

Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 8.24.50 AM
MN Lifestyle

New cabins coming to state park in northeastern Minnesota

Visitors can start booking the cabins at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State on Dec. 28.