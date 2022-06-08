Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Admission to all 75 of Minnesota's state parks will be free on Saturday in celebration of "Free Park Day", the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to recharge from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said in a press release.

"We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”

The DNR holds four "Free Park Days" each year. Otherwise, a vehicle permit is required for park admission.

The upcoming Free Park Day on June 11 coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which takes place annually on the second Saturday in June. Park events taking place on Saturday can be found on the DNR's website.

