Free entry to MIA's Botticelli exhibition for 2 hours on Black Friday

Planning to give the Black Friday sales a miss the day after Thanksgiving? The Minneapolis Institute of Art is offering a free alternative.

The museum and gallery, also known as Mia, has announced that it will be opening early on Black Friday and will be offering a discount of its own.

That's because admission to its special exhibition, "Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi," will be free for two hours on Black Friday morning.

Get to the museum between 8-10 a.m. and you'll save the $20 on adult admission, and $16 on Mia member admissions (kids 17 and under are always free).

Mia has warned that while you don't need to register in advance for the exhibition, it will be "first come, first served" and capacity is limited.

What's more, there will be free coffee and pastries provided to attendees.

The exhibition opened on Oct. 16 and will run through early January, celebrating the creations of Renaissance Florence anchored by the genius Sandro Botticelli.

Among the works on display is Botticelli's "Pallas and the Centaur," while work from his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi and colleagues Domenico Ghirlandaio, Cosimo Rosselli, Perugino are also included.

You can find more information here.