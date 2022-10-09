Skip to main content
FRGMT Coffee to open third Twin Cities location this fall

The coffee brand currently operates locations in North Loop and Eden Prairie.

FRGMT COFFEE, which currently operates locations in Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, is set to open a third location on St. Anthony Main.

The coffee brand opened its first shop in North Loop’s Nordic Building in 2019 and later expanded to One Southwest Crossing in Eden Prairie earlier this year.

Now, a third location is planned for the Riverplace building on St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis, which has undergone renovations over the past year.

The new location will open this fall ahead of the holiday season, according to a Thursday announcement from FRGMT COFFEE.

The shop will be located near the Riverplace building’s green atrium. It will feature a rotating menu of coffee and espresso, as well as baked goods, grab-and-go food and retail products.

In addition to the St. Anthony main location, FRGMT COFFEE is looking at add at least one more coffee shop over the next year, the announcement said. 

