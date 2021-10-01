From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

October 1, 2021
From lawn to Minnesota native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants
Updated:
Original:

From lawn to Minnesota native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.
Author:

USFWS Midwest, Flickr

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

So you're interested in converting some of your lawn to native Minnesota prairie, and enjoying the benefits that come with it. Where do you even start? Consider this your native prairie planting crash course.

In Part 3, two native gardening experts — Bre Bauerly, habitat specialist with Minnesota Native Landscapes, and Julia Vanatta, who is on the education committee of Wild Ones Twin Cities — provide some hardy plant suggestions and offer tips for getting started. You can read Part 1 here, and Part 2 here.

You've done all your site prep, timed your sun exposure and checked soil drainage. Now it's time for plants. Here are some general tips to ensure you get off on the right foot.

Look for clumpy
Some native plants will spread slowly, forming new clusters as they grow. "For beginner gardeners, things that are clumpy are going to be easier to manage," said Vanatta. Plants that spread via rhizome (underground, horizontal root systems) can spread unpredictably and be difficult to control, so opt for clumpy grasses like Little Bluestem and Prairie Dropseed, or plants like Purple Prairie Clover to keep things manageable.

Prairie grasses are a must
"Not everybody likes grasses in a planting garden bed," said Bauerly, "but with natives, grasses are very important." They fill the space between plants, help with weed suppression, and provide support for tall, delicate flowers — making them easier for pollinators to visit.

Bloom times
A native prairie garden is at its best, visually and ecologically, when it contains plants that bloom at different times, covering from early spring through the fall. Not only will your garden always have a splash of color, but pollinators will thank you, as you're providing food and shelter for insects, birds and other wildlife. 

Give the plants space
"If something says it needs 18 inches, give it 18 inches," Vanatta said, noting plants can often get much bigger than you anticipate. One good tip: Try to find that species out in the wild or in another garden when it is mature. That will give you a sense of its long-term growth.

Fancy names can be misleading
If you want a true native garden, look for plants that are marked with their basic and scientific name, and nothing else. Avoid those plants with a fancy variety name attached, Bauerly said. That could indicate they are not pure, native-grown options.

Don't neglect shrubs
A lot of people put in smaller plants, then add shrubs later. Vanatta suggested going the opposite direction, and making a shrub the foundation of your garden. That helps ensure you'll have various stories — from the canopy to the ground — filled in.

Embrace the natural look
You can give a native prairie area a sense of intention by following basic organizational rules (plant in groups of three or five, choose one large plant to serve as the focal point, put smaller plants up front), Vanatta said. But a bit of messiness is unavoidable in a native prairie. "It will naturalize over time, and that’s part of what happens with native plants," Vanatta said. "And you need to allow that in your prairie. It’s really hard to control them like a manicured garden. You need to give them permission to be what they are, and learn to accept that as the aesthetic.”

Plant species suggestions

There are hundreds of native plants to choose from in Minnesota. Here are some choices Bauerly and Vanatta suggested for a first-time lawn-to-prairie conversion:

  • Black-eyed Susan: Beloved, but can have a short lifespan, Vanatta said.
  • Coneflower/echinacea: Multiple species to choose from.
  • Wild Columbine: A good spring bloom, Bauerly said.
  • Large-flowered penstemon: One of multiple penstemons to consider.
  • Meadow blazing star: A late-summer bloom and "monarch magnet," said Vanatta.
  • Goldenrod: Can choose from gray, stiff or other goldenrod species; Bauerly said it gets a "bad rap" because it blooms at the same time as ragweed.
  • Wild indigo: A great protein source for bees, according to Vanatta.
  • Golden Alexander: Good option for a spring bloom, said Bauerly.
  • Little bluestem: A popular prairie grass option, turns bronze in the fall.
  • Prairie dropseed: Another good grass option, fruits late summer into fall.
  • New England or Sky Blue aster: Pairs well with goldenrod in the fall.
  • A native seed mix: Some native plant suppliers, including Bauerly's employer Minnesota Native Landscapes, offer seed mixes (often with clear, descriptive names) as an option.

Next Up

Band Box Diner
MN Food & Drink

Effort underway to reopen famous Band Box Diner in Minneapolis

Its owners need support to reopen the diner, which closed at the start of the pandemic and has

Pixabay red fall leaves
Minnesota Life

Where to find fall colors: Leaves hit their peak across northern MN

This could be a top-notch leaf-peeping weekend.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A grand opening is planned for Saturday afternoon.

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.

MedCityMover1 - CROP
Minnesota Life

Meet the dinky, driverless shuttles now shuffling people around Rochester

Rides on the Med City Mover are free.

electric vehicle charging station
MN News

Walz, Midwest governors to create electric vehicle charging network

The plan aims to improve the economy in the Midwest while also reducing harmful emissions.

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Minnesota Life

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Minnesota Life

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

flickr - prairie coneflower - USFWS MIdwest
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

rabbits
MN News

MN authorizes vaccine for highly contagious, deadly rabbit disease

The disease was recently confirmed for the first time in Minnesota.

Susan B A Davis - Ramsey Co booking photo
MN News

Charges: Suspect stabbed stranger hours after murdering woman with same knife

DNA tests on the blade helped authorities connect the cases, the complaint says.

Related

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Minnesota Life

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Minnesota Life

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

A Black Bear wandering through grass.
Minnesota Life

More bear sightings reported in Twin Cities

All recent sightings have occurred in the eastern metro

Brent Cizek - great gray owl video screengrab
Minnesota Life

MN photographer's wintry great gray owl video earns praise from Audubon Society

The clip received an honorable mention in the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards.

bear cub
Minnesota Life

Bear clambers into northern MN home through kitchen window

A black bear in the house isn't something you see every day.

Three painted turtles sunning on a log.
Minnesota Life

Dozens of turtles found dead at wildlife refuge

They were discovered along a short stretch of the Minnesota River.

pixabay - sprinkler lawn watering garden
MN News

11 metro cities, including St. Paul, now under watering restrictions

Multiple violations will result in fines.