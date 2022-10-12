Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced

Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023.

The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.

The entire lineup was announced on Wednesday and features, among others, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, BlackHawk, Dylan Scott, Jo Dee Messina, Chris Kroeze and Diamond Rio.

"Any time you can pair a reigning entertainer of the year [Miranda Lambert] with someone currently breaking down doors like Cody Johnson, you're guaranteed a great weekend of country music," said Winstock Country Music Festival Committee Chairman Dave Danielson.

Johnson is headlining Friday's event, with Barrett, BlackHawk and Kroeze also performing on the main stage. Nate Smith and Anderson Daniels will perform on the west stage the first night.

Lambert will be joined on the main stage by Davis, Scott, Messina, Diamond Rio and Jenn Bostic for the second night on Saturday. George Birge and Hailey Whitters will provide entertainment on the west stage.

Tim McGraw and Jake Owen headlined the 2022 festival.

VIP tickets are sold out for the 2023 event. General admission tickets with camping included start at $299, with general admission prices set at $140. You can buy tickets here.

The event's website can be found here.