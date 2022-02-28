Skip to main content
Gallery: 10 houses to check out on the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes tour

The Parade of Homes is returning this spring with 347 homes people can tour throughout the Twin Cities metro. 

The biannual new construction homes tour will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays from March 12 through April 10. And the Spring Remodelers Showcase, featuring remodeled homes, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. the last weekend of the Parade of Homes (April 8-10). 

The tour is free, except for the six "dream homes," which are $5 with money going to the Housing First Minnesota Foundation.

The homes on this tour range in price from $285,000 (Home No. 138 in North Branch) to $2.67 million (Home No. 342 in Edina). There are 26 homes priced over $1 million and 33 homes priced under $400,000. 

Here's a look at 10 of the homes on this spring's tour: 

The homes on the tour are located throughout the Twin Cities. The cities with the most homes on the tour are 38 in Lakeville, 20 in Blaine, 14 in Dayton, 14 in Woodbury, and 11 in Cottage Grove, a news release says.

This spring's event also features a first-time homebuyer $10,000 giveaway where first-time homebuyers can register online to win $10,000 toward the downpayment of a new or existing home.

north oaks 42
MN Property

Gallery: North Oaks home designed for entertaining on the market for $3.275M

The home is more than 11,000 square feet.

cloquet 2
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

The historic home offers "endless opportunities," with a renovated carriage house and recent addition.

red wing 6
MN Property

Gallery: Pagoda-inspired home on Lake Pepin for sale for $2M

The home has 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River.

duluth 1
MN Property

Gallery: Custom Duluth home on private forested property

It's on the market for $699,900.

edina 1
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home on Minnehaha Creek has 'charm of old, amenities of new'

It's on the market for $2.595 million.

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

stillwater 1
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House on the market for $775K

The home was built in 1878 and features modern amenities.