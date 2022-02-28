Gallery: 10 houses to check out on the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes tour

The Parade of Homes is returning this spring with 347 homes people can tour throughout the Twin Cities metro.

The biannual new construction homes tour will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays from March 12 through April 10. And the Spring Remodelers Showcase, featuring remodeled homes, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. the last weekend of the Parade of Homes (April 8-10).

The tour is free, except for the six "dream homes," which are $5 with money going to the Housing First Minnesota Foundation.

The homes on this tour range in price from $285,000 (Home No. 138 in North Branch) to $2.67 million (Home No. 342 in Edina). There are 26 homes priced over $1 million and 33 homes priced under $400,000.

Here's a look at 10 of the homes on this spring's tour:

The homes on the tour are located throughout the Twin Cities. The cities with the most homes on the tour are 38 in Lakeville, 20 in Blaine, 14 in Dayton, 14 in Woodbury, and 11 in Cottage Grove, a news release says.

You can plan your tour here.

This spring's event also features a first-time homebuyer $10,000 giveaway where first-time homebuyers can register online to win $10,000 toward the downpayment of a new or existing home.

