Gallery: Sprawling estate near Superior National Forest listed for $2.9M

Gallery: 150-acre property near Superior National Forest listed for $2.9M

The property has been in the same family for over 60 years.

9830 Fredrickson Rd, Isabella, Minn. Courtesy of Wildwoods Land Company.

A sprawling private property near the Superior National Forest is on the market for $2.9 million. 

The property features over 2,600 feet of shoreline on McDougal Lake, over 3,000 feet of riverfront on the Stony River and 3,200 feet of additional channel frontage, according to the listing by Chris Eilrich with Wildwoods Land Company. 

From 1959 until 2017, the 150-acre property at 9830 Fredrickson Road in Isabella housed a youth camp called Camp Buckskin. 

Property owner Tom Bauer, who grew up at the camp and eventually overtook its operations when his parents retired, said some of the buildings on the property date back to the region's St. Croix Logging Camp days. 

During the New Deal-era of the 1930s, the property became a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) campsite. Afterwards, the American Legion in Ely purchased the property — "but it was quite a ways from Ely they found out," Bauer recounted the history. 

The property had been long vacant by the time Bauer's parents purchased it. 

In his own retirement, Bauer said it's "with great difficulty" that he and his wife have decided to sell. 

"To do something the way we want to do it you've got to have a lot of energy and a lot of help and we were just at a point in life where we couldn't do that to the degree that we wanted to anymore," he said. 

According to the listing, 34 buildings on site offer 60,000-square-feet of space with 16 bunkhouses, a dining hall, a riverside cabin, health center and more. 

"A short walk over the dam leads to a large undeveloped part of the property which can also be accessed via the full-sized bridge for future expansion or development," the listing states, adding the property includes year-round access, high speed internet and a wildfire suppression system. 

Bauer said McDougal Lake offers access to a chain of lakes, which can all be enjoyed by boat or canoe. 

