Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

It's the annual reveal.

Minnesota State Fair

It's the annual reveal.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is fast approaching and to whet your appetite, organizers have revealed this year's new foods.

A massive 38 new foods will debut at this year's event, while eight new vendors will be plying their trade at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the first time.

New vendors include acclaimed Northeast Minneapolis' plant-based food purveyor The Herbivorous Butcher, which will set up shop in The Food Building, where Twin Cities chain Soul Bowl will also be debuting. 

The James Beard Award-nominated Union Hmong Kitchen is also among the new vendors, and can be found at the International Bazaar.

Other new vendors include The Arepa Bar, Bridge 'N Barrel Root Beer, Nautical Bowls, Rick's Pizza (which is bringing its Pickle Pizza), and Waffle Chix.

Here's a look at all the new foods that will be debuting:

State Fair 2022 New Foods

Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli.At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

All Quacked Up!

Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

1 / 38

This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together will be held between Aug. 25 and Labor Day, Sept. 5.

