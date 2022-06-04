Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sandy beaches of Lake Kabekona are beckoning the next owner of a secluded lakeside luxury home in a small northern Minnesota town.

The estate in Laporte, Minnesota is situated on nearly seven acres and features a guest house and detached sauna in addition to the 7,300-square-foot main house.

Jackie Kalenberg with Northland Sotheby's International Realty has the $4.25 million-dollar listing.

The modern mountain-style home, built in 2017 by Baratto Brothers Construction, has a grand interior with four fireplaces, walnut floors and a sunroom with floor-to ceiling windows.

While Lake Kabekona is a premiere walleye lake known for loons, sand beaches and sparkling waters, the retreat also features plenty to enjoy indoors, including a greenhouse, golf simulator and fitness gym.

In addition to the six-bedroom main house, guests can stay in a custom-built, two-bedroom log home on the sprawling grounds.

"From the moment you drive past the stone pillars into your Kabekona retreat, you will find serenity," the listing reads.

The current owners moved to the home from Chicago to retire, but are now selling up, with Kalenburg saying it's perfect for someone looking for "a retreat that has everything you can dream of, and wants it now."