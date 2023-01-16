Gallery: 40-acre Hennepin County property is a duck hunter's dream

Over forty acres of restored wetland, serene grasslands and mature woods await the next owner of a $2.6 million Rogers home.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home at 11795 Tilton Trail North was custom built by Pillar Homes in 2019. Ryan Platzke with Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

The current owner is an avid outdoorsmen who hunts on the land, according to Platzke. A large pond, which can be manually filled and drained, is perfect for watching migratory species and duck hunting.

“He hunts ducks out there almost everyday during the season," Platzke said.

The interior of the home features an open floor plan with barn wood ceilings, knotty aspen doors and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

"It's pristine," Platzke added. "It's barely lived in."

The nearly 4,900-square-foot home also features a four-car heated garage and a large upstairs space that can be used as an exercise room, office or family room.

No matter where you stand inside the home, the scenic property is on view.

“They positioned it perfectly on this lot," Platzke said.