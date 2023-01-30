Skip to main content
Gallery: $500k St. Paul home built in 1886 sits on three acres

Gallery: $500k St. Paul home built in 1886 sits on three acres

Old world charm on the East Side.

An 1886 home for sale in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood at 770 Brookline Avenue. Photo by Virtuance.

Old world charm on the East Side.

A 137-year-old St. Paul home for sale in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood is on the market for just under $500,000. 

The fixer-upper is full of old-house charm, including hardwood floors, stained glass windows, an ornate wooden staircase railing, antique light fixtures and three fireplaces. 

770 Brookline Avenue

image
19
Gallery
19 Images

The home's enchanting exterior features a large front porch and covered bedroom balcony, with views of the 3.6-acre property framed by arched openings. 

The property also includes a modern two-car garage and oversized, two-car mechanic's garage. 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

"Let's not forget over 3 acres of land, with beautiful trees and open space," the listing reads. "Deer sightings are commonplace." 

Garth Dahl of Keller Williams Premier Realty has the listing at 770 Brookline Avenue, St. Paul.

Next Up

image
MN Property

Gallery: $500k St. Paul home built in 1886 sits on three acres

Old world charm on the East Side.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.31.03 AM
MN Shopping

Old Navy closes Eagan store

There's another change in store for the popular Eagan strip mall.

CoreyRymanAVShootingCharges
MN News

Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside a Cowboy Jack's

Corey Ryman allegedly chased another man around a parking lot before shooting him.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man shot in both feet after interrupting vehicle break-in in St. Paul

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

79177901-AURORA+6776_CC
MN News

Cook County — The cure for cabin fever

Come bask in the quiet of this peaceful winter getaway.

frozen window cold winter
MN Weather

Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week

Any good news? Yes, there's some.

Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.54.31 PM
MN News

Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.45.44 PM
MN News

Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside MN Governor’s Mansion

Activists groups say they’ll call on Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature to implement police reforms.

Pool
MN Business

Minnesota pool contractor banned from industry, must pay $2 million-plus

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed suit against Charles Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC, in August.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide

The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North on Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Two youths seriously injured after being struck by driver in Bloomington

Police say the boy is in a critical condition, while the girl has severe injuries.

Rosedale Center
MN News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, were sentenced in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20.

Related

unnamed
MN Property

Committee recommends local developer for transformation of Hamm's Brewery

The City of St. Paul is envisioning new life for the anchor of the East Side.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stately brick manor overlooking downtown St. Paul lists for nearly $1.3M

The home is perched high atop a bluff rising from the floodplain.

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 40-acre Hennepin County property is a duck hunter's dream

The listing is one of the largest parcels currently for sale in Hennepin County.

photo-0072
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater home built in late 1800s on the market for $900K

The home hasn't been for sale in nearly 100 years.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect for sale in St. Paul

The Victorian mansion can be found on historic Summit Avenue.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 'Tranquil oasis' on Sunfish Lake lists for $3.25M

Take a look inside this luxurious home for indoor/outdoor living.