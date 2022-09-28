Gallery: A look at the under construction Highland Bridge development

A creek once buried and paved over for the construction of the Ford Motor Company's Twin Cities Assembly Plant is flowing again in St. Paul.

The Highland Bridge development's scenic water feature rejuvenates what used to be Hidden Falls Creek and provides stormwater management for the 122-acre development, which remains under construction.

In the days of the assembly plant, hard surfaces sent untreated runoff downstream, destabilizing the underground creek and sending untreated water into the Mississippi River, according to developer Ryan Companies.

The central stormwater system now flowing through the development is expected to reduce discharge from the site to nearby Hidden Falls by 98%.

Although much construction work remains, the new part of town is settling into a rhythm: multiple parks opened this summer; Lunds & Byerlys opens Sept. 29; and the development's expansive lawns and trails are frequented by curious visitors.

The thousands of housing units completed or planned for the site include a 230 apartments connected to Lunds & Byerlys, a 300-unit senior living, income-restricted senior apartments, a Project for Pride in Living development, 300 luxury row houses and 34 custom homes.

The development is also set to include a 63,000-square-foot medical office building for M Health Fairview and other providers.

The landscaping on site includes native plantings, over 1,000 new trees and more than 50 acres of public and open space, according to Ryan Companies.

