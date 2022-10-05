Gallery: Behind the scenes of new and improved Duluth Haunted Ship

Skip to main content
Gallery: A peak behind the scenes of new and improved Duluth Haunted Ship

A hull lot of horror.

Courtesy of Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Fresh horrors await those who step aboard the S.S. William A. Irvin in Duluth this October. 

The annual Duluth Haunted Ship attraction, which features a redesigned experience this year, opens Thursday and runs through Halloween. 

The set design and building crew have revamped the Haunted Ship with two major room models, new animated props and a pathway change, according to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. 

"Parts of the new route have been designed with unexpected turns and pitched angles to keep guests disoriented and off-kilter," the DECC shared. "The new routing also makes better use of space allowing for more tech to enhance rooms, meaning the thunderstorm is not only heard and seen but actually felt." 

The attraction runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays — plus MEA Wednesday — through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. 

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent and the ship is not wheelchair accessible.

Advanced tickets, including Fast Passes, for the Duluth Haunted Ship, are available online at DuluthHauntedShip.com.

