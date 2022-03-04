Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

A home with a rooftop terrace and a "mysterious abstract exterior" steps from the Walker Art Center and Sculpture Garden in Minneapolis is on the market for $990,000.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,934-square-foot home at 1609 Northrop Lane in Minneapolis was designed by architect Garth Rockcastle. Lynne Alpert with Coldwell Banker has the listing.

"My favorite aspect of the house is that it is very open and spacious yet intimate and cozy," Alpert told Bring Me The News. "I could happily spend a lot of time there and on the wonderful screened porch off the kitchen."

Have a look inside:

The window placement was designed from the inside to maximize wall space, which allows sunlight to come in from five directions, thanks to the skylight.

This design resulted in a "mysterious abstract exterior and incidentally beautiful views from a treehouse looking out over an urban landscape," Alpert said.

When you walk into the home, the foyer leads to a stairway that's illuminated by glass block windows. On the second floor, there's the primary bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as a laundry room, a second bedroom, and full bathroom.

The third floor boasts an open floor plan with a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and a skylight, and a fireplace. There's also a dining area, and kitchen, as well as a screened porch, and patio with access to the wooded hillside.

The fourth level of the home has a small family room, a bathroom, and elevated office space. This level also provides access to the rooftop terrace that overlooks downtown Minneapolis.

The home features an elevator shaft with openings at each level for an elevator that would need to be installed, a central vacuum system, heated floors in the master bathroom, and "H" windows that rotate 180 degrees so you can wash the outside of them from inside the house, Alpert says.

The home is located on a double lot in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of the Walker Art Center, the Sculpture Garden, Kenwood Park and a little further on, Lake of the Isles, Alpert said.

The current owners, who are retired art professionals, have moved out, with Alpert noting the "space is vacant and ready to stir the imagination of the visitor." There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.