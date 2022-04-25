Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

An award-winning home that takes maximum advantage of its west-facing view across Lake of the Isles is hitting the market for $1.775 million.

The 4,243-square-foot home at 2691 East Lake Of The Isles Parkway was extensively remodeled by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) after it was named as an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

Back then it was owned by Dan Buettner, the "longevity expert" and founder of Blue Zones, a company that seeks to "empower everyone to live longer and better" using examples from parts of the world where life expectancy is high. This is through a combination of regular physical activity, a plant-slanted diet, fostering relationships, friendships, and faith, and having a "strong sense of purpose."

The 2010 remodel sought to incorporate some of these qualities into the design aesthetic, which included at the time the creation of a "Destination Room" on the third floor that invites movement, meditation, and creativity.

"It has amazing views and gets outstanding natural light," says listing agent Sue Westerman, of Coldwell Banker Burnet.

The 1907-built home is now owned by Buettner's brother Nick, a senior executive at Blue Zones, who has put it on the market.

The sunroom spanning the front of the house provides "porch views" year-round, with enough space for both a sitting and a dining area. More lake views are provided from the living room, dining room, owner's suite, the upper level private balcony, and both third floor bedrooms.

Per the listing: "This home has retained much of the original charm with natural wood, leaded glass, and built-ins, plus fabulous updates that integrate the spirit of Blue Zones into the home. It is well loved by locals for its inviting patio chairs and sidewalk chess table."

