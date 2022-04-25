Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

Skip to main content
Gallery: Acclaimed home with western views of Lake of the Isles on market for $1.775M

Gallery: Acclaimed home with western views of Lake of the Isles on market for $1.775M

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

An award-winning home that takes maximum advantage of its west-facing view across Lake of the Isles is hitting the market for $1.775 million.

The 4,243-square-foot home at 2691 East Lake Of The Isles Parkway was extensively remodeled by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) after it was named as an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

Back then it was owned by Dan Buettner, the "longevity expert" and founder of Blue Zones, a company that seeks to "empower everyone to live longer and better" using examples from parts of the world where life expectancy is high. This is through a combination of regular physical activity, a plant-slanted diet, fostering relationships, friendships, and faith, and having a "strong sense of purpose."

The 2010 remodel sought to incorporate some of these qualities into the design aesthetic, which included at the time the creation of a "Destination Room" on the third floor that invites movement, meditation, and creativity.

"It has amazing views and gets outstanding natural light," says listing agent Sue Westerman, of Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Home 1
24
Gallery
24 Images

The 1907-built home is now owned by Buettner's brother Nick, a senior executive at Blue Zones, who has put it on the market.

The sunroom spanning the front of the house provides "porch views" year-round, with enough space for both a sitting and a dining area. More lake views are provided from the living room, dining room, owner's suite, the upper level private balcony, and both third floor bedrooms.

Per the listing: "This home has retained much of the original charm with natural wood, leaded glass, and built-ins, plus fabulous updates that integrate the spirit of Blue Zones into the home. It is well loved by locals for its inviting patio chairs and sidewalk chess table."

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.07.12 PM
WI News

Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the killing of a child in western Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

No official reason has been given yet for the President's visit.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 3.42.48 PM
MN News

Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

The owner of Holiday Stationstores says water got into the fuel.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

Allina Health
MN Health

Free skin cancer screenings May 2 at 7 Allina Health locations

Melanoma Monday is May 2.

carolien-van-oijen-Wycp1fC2Rcc-unsplash
Home and Garden

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

police tape
MN News

Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

Crookston flooding
MN News

River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

NHOW_release_1-9-22-3_1
Minnesota Life

'Groundbreaking' MN research into mysterious northern hawk owl

"We don't know anything about them," Frank Nicoletti said of the secretive raptor species.

Related

11
MN Property

Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

The green-built home sits in nearly 24 wooded acres and has its own solar panels.

vic20
MN Property

Gallery: Rambler with sandy shoreline and lake views on the market for $1.45M

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 1961.

duluth 1
MN Property

Gallery: Historic Duluth home on the market for nearly $1M

The property offers a "rare chance to own an iconic Duluth home."

415-W-Skyline-Parkway-Duluth-MN-55806-6014394-image2
MN Property

Gallery: Home with panoramic views of Duluth, Lake Superior yours for $1.49M

The house took 18 months to build.

fox street 7
MN Property

Gallery: Lake Minnetonka home on the market for $6.75M

There are views from the lake from nearly every room.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

2
MN Property

Gallery: Mound home offers panoramic lake views for $1.7M

There are floor-to-ceiling windows in many rooms.

mplshome21
MN Property

Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

It's on the market for $990,000.