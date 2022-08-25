Skip to main content
Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

The retailer has several locations in New York City.

Ebisu Life Store opened Aug. 22, 2022 at 306 North Garden. courtesy of Mall of America.

The retailer has several locations in New York City.

An Osaka-based retailer selling a wide range of Japanese products opened a new store at the Mall of America on Tuesday. 

Ebisu Life Store, located on the northern wing of the third floor, sells Japanese snacks, beauty products, anime and more, according to the mall. The chain retailer was founded in 2013.

Ebisu Life Store

image
6
Gallery
6 Images

Other Asian life store-style shopping experiences are planned for elsewhere in the Twin Cities. 

At Burnsville Center, for example, an Asian supermarket and food hall are proposed to anchor redevelopment of the mall. 

Next Up

image
MN Shopping

Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

The retailer has several locations in New York City.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

Becker School Board rescinds controversial communications policy

This comes less than a week after a lawsuit was filed by a local teachers union.

274728891_1007131403227419_4724207452595489466_n
MN Food & Drink

Restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese to open first MN location

A new franchise is opening in the Twin Cities.

Michael Molitor
MN News

Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

Michael Molitor also made several "suicide by cop" threats during the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 2.35.23 PM
MN News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen defends comparison of COVID-19 policies to Nazism

In the wake of criticism, Jensen said he doesn't believe the comparison is insensitive.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.38.00 PM
MN Music and Radio

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The Labor Day show has been called off.

meet_ac
MN Travel

American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

Related

Mall of America
MN Shopping

Mall of America to celebrate 30 years with events, giveaways throughout 2022

The festivities will kick off Friday with a '90s-themed drag show.

paisley park
MN Shopping

Paisley Park to open pop-up shop at Mall of America

The new store is set to open on Black Friday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 9.35.15 AM
MN Shopping

Mall of America launches one-stop online shopping option

Shop MOA allows customers to shop more than 70 stores on one site.

Nickelodeon Universe
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals new shops, restaurant and climbing center

All are "coming soon," though the megamall didn't provide more specific timing.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 9.49.33 AM
MN Consumer

Gallery: New images released of giant Mall of America water park

The City of Bloomington approved the development plan on Monday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

10 new shops, food stops at Mall of America

Donuts, K-fashion, model cars — the new tenants cover a lot of bases.

MN Food & Drink

Plant-based burger joint opening at Mall of America next month

Earth Burger claims its vegan burgers taste just like beef burgers.