Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

An Osaka-based retailer selling a wide range of Japanese products opened a new store at the Mall of America on Tuesday.

Ebisu Life Store, located on the northern wing of the third floor, sells Japanese snacks, beauty products, anime and more, according to the mall. The chain retailer was founded in 2013.

Other Asian life store-style shopping experiences are planned for elsewhere in the Twin Cities.

At Burnsville Center, for example, an Asian supermarket and food hall are proposed to anchor redevelopment of the mall.